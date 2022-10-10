ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Justine Musk
Markets Insider

Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28

Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Enraged

Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Transgender People#Marxists#Racism#The Financial Times
Reuters

How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Abdul Ghani

Surprise Turnaround: Musk Wants Twitter After All

Tesla boss Elon Musk is now ready to buy Twitter for the originally agreed price. Apparently, he wants to avoid a trial. In the month-long dispute over the purchase of the short message service Twitter, Tesla boss Elon Musk gives in. According to a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 3, 2022, Musk intends to acquire the company for the originally agreed purchase price of $44 billion. The Wall Street Journal and the business service Bloomberg had previously reported on the plans. Musk's attorneys submitted the proposal to Twitter attorneys on Monday night, the media wrote, citing people familiar with the matter.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Faces a Big Challenge

Elon Musk claims to be a "free speech absolutist." It was in the name of free speech that the richest man in the world attacked the microblogging website Twitter for months, until he finally made a $44 billion offer to buy it on April 14. "Free speech is essential to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy