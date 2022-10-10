Tesla boss Elon Musk is now ready to buy Twitter for the originally agreed price. Apparently, he wants to avoid a trial. In the month-long dispute over the purchase of the short message service Twitter, Tesla boss Elon Musk gives in. According to a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 3, 2022, Musk intends to acquire the company for the originally agreed purchase price of $44 billion. The Wall Street Journal and the business service Bloomberg had previously reported on the plans. Musk's attorneys submitted the proposal to Twitter attorneys on Monday night, the media wrote, citing people familiar with the matter.

