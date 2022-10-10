Read full article on original website
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
Elon Musk, father of 10, reveals whether more babies are ‘looming’
Elon Musk joked about his big family in a Friday interview with the Financial Times, saying that he is “pretty sure there are no other babies looming.”. The 51-year-old, however, called himself an “autumn chicken,” clarifying that he isn’t opposed to welcoming more children down the line.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28
Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
Elon Musk Is Enraged
Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Urged Him To Buy Twitter And Then Delete It
Last week, a few text messages between Elon Musk and his contacts were made public as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the Twitter deal lawsuit. According to a report, Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley was among his contacts who exchanged texts with the billionaire while preparing for the Twitter takeover.
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Twitter is reviewing its rules around permanent bans amid Elon Musk's takeover attempt — but Trump is unlikely to get his account back, report says
Twitter is reviewing its rules around permanent bans on users, sources told the FT. Donald Trump would probably not be allowed back on Twitter if any changes were made, per the sources. Musk, who is attempting to buy Twitter, has said he would reverse Trump's ban if he owned the...
How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
Elon Musk is reportedly friends with deadpan comedian Nathan Fielder, and tries to make him laugh at parties
Elon Musk is a fan of comedian Nathan Fielder, The New York Times reported. In 2016, Musk invited Fielder to have lunch with him at SpaceX after the two interacted on Twitter. Since then, Musk has invited Fielder to parties and tries to make him laugh, the report said. Elon...
Surprise Turnaround: Musk Wants Twitter After All
Tesla boss Elon Musk is now ready to buy Twitter for the originally agreed price. Apparently, he wants to avoid a trial. In the month-long dispute over the purchase of the short message service Twitter, Tesla boss Elon Musk gives in. According to a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 3, 2022, Musk intends to acquire the company for the originally agreed purchase price of $44 billion. The Wall Street Journal and the business service Bloomberg had previously reported on the plans. Musk's attorneys submitted the proposal to Twitter attorneys on Monday night, the media wrote, citing people familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk Faces a Big Challenge
Elon Musk claims to be a "free speech absolutist." It was in the name of free speech that the richest man in the world attacked the microblogging website Twitter for months, until he finally made a $44 billion offer to buy it on April 14. "Free speech is essential to...
Analysis: Why Elon Musk Should Run — Not Walk — Away From Twitter Deal
Even the richest person in the world makes a few mistakes. Similar to being in the markets, sometimes it is better to cut your losses and move on than to add on to a losing position. Unfortunately for Elon Musk and his wayward attempt to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR, there...
Elon Musk's battle with Twitter shows that even the brashest, loudest leaders can face a reckoning
From charges of fraud to allegations of misconduct, Elon Musk is no stranger to scandal. Yet he maintains footing at the helm of four companies worth billions of dollars combined. Musk's ability to bounce back is a result of his cultlike fandom and leadership style, experts said. In addition to...
