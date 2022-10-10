Indiana police dog retires, sniffed out over 1,100 pounds of marijuana during career

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An Indiana State Police K9 has called it a career, after its handler Indiana State Trooper Justin Hansen was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

The department said the pair have spent the past four years making large drug and cash seizures.

Nikan, the K9, will retire with quite the resume.

Police said Nikan helped recover over 1,100 pounds of marijuana, $2,397,293 in cash, as well as methamphetamine, ecstasy, cocaine, crack, and heroin.

A statement from police reads:

“Nikan was always one of the quieter K9s, so when asked for comment, he maintained his typical stoic look, grabbed his donut toy, and jumped on top of his favorite table. He has a thing for sitting on tables.”

Sgt. Hansen will serve as a Crime Scene Investigator in the Lowell District.

