Indiana State

Indiana police dog retires, sniffed out over 1,100 pounds of marijuana during career

By Andy Dahn
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxkc1_0iTNL25d00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An Indiana State Police K9 has called it a career, after its handler Indiana State Trooper Justin Hansen was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

The department said the pair have spent the past four years making large drug and cash seizures.

Nikan, the K9, will retire with quite the resume.

Police said Nikan helped recover over 1,100 pounds of marijuana, $2,397,293 in cash, as well as methamphetamine, ecstasy, cocaine, crack, and heroin.

A statement from police reads:

“Nikan was always one of the quieter K9s, so when asked for comment, he maintained his typical stoic look, grabbed his donut toy, and jumped on top of his favorite table. He has a thing for sitting on tables.”

Sgt. Hansen will serve as a Crime Scene Investigator in the Lowell District.

Comments

Donny Parks
2d ago

You mean he found all that medical herb that saves lives and helps soldiers experiencing extreme PTSD cope with civilian life? Dog should be shot

Reply(2)
3
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
