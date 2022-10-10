ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ and Pa. top list of states with highest corporate tax rate

By Mike Dougherty
 2 days ago

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A study finds New Jersey’s business taxes are the worst in the nation. This came as no surprise to some lawmakers in Trenton who say things need to change.

TaxFoundation.org listed New Jersey as the state with one of the highest corporate tax rates in America at 11.5%. Pennsylvania was No. 2 at 9.9%.

Assemblyman Brandon Umba of Burlington County says being on top of this list is no surprise for him.

“People are moving out of the state in droves to find a better climate,” Umba said. “We as legislators need to start recognizing that."

Umba says it’s time to reduce spending, lower taxes and make New Jersey more attractive financially. He said the Garden State needs to get closer to New York’s 7.25% corporate tax rate, which is 20th highest, to stay competitive.

“We need to do everything in our power right now to fix this,” Umba said.

Murphy’s press team says New Jersey is one of the best states to live in and do business, noting that 14 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 15 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered there. Murphy himself has highlighted several companies that relocated to New Jersey.

Umba says the governor deserves credit for some of the work he’s done to attract businesses. “Listen, we attract businesses, yes. I’m not going to discredit the governor on that, but we’ve gotta look at the overall impact.”

However, he said, there must be a change in spending, as the state budget went from $35 billion to over $50 billion in the past five years.

Full statement from Murphy’s Deputy Press Secretary Bailey Lawrence:

“Since the outset of his Administration, Governor Murphy has prioritized the attraction of companies – both foreign and domestic – across a vast assortment of industries. New Jersey boasts an internationally competitive economy and is home to 15 Fortune 500 companies, as well as 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world. Additionally, the Garden State maintains the best public education system in the nation, burgeoning clean energy and life sciences industries, and a highly educated and skilled workforce. These are just some of the reasons that New Jersey remains one of the finest places to do business not just in the U.S., but in the world.”

