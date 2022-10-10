Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Police arrest Iosco Co. man for allegedly impersonating a police officer
GOODAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police arrest a South Branch man on Friday for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The incident occurred on September 28, at about 4:20 p.m., when a Hale Community Schools bus stopped to drop off students near the South Branch Fire Department. The bus...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Tawas City ‘Dangerous Driver’ Arrested in Unadilla Twp Following Police Pursuit
Information provided by Pinckney Police Department. On October 7, 2022, the Village of Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City, Mich., following a vehicle pursuit. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, possession of narcotics, and fleeing and eluding police. The arrest was the result...
abc12.com
Body camera video details how Cecchini defended his handling of confrontation with teens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police body camera footage following a Sept. 17 confrontation involving the former public safety director sheds light on the incident that led to his decision to retire. Michael Cecchini came out of his Bay City apartment and confronted some teenagers, who he felt...
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer
GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roscommon County (Roscommon County, MI)
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Robert Simard, 44, from Ontario, after causing a deadly motor vehicle crash due to drunk driving. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Attorney looks forward to disproving allegations East Tawas councilman tried hiring man to kill 2 people
EAST TAWAS, MI — The attorney representing an East Tawas city councilman accused of trying to hire another man to kill two people over an inheritance says he is anticipating disproving the charges against his client. Michael A. Mooney, 65, is charged with two counts of solicitation of murder,...
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
WNEM
9-year-old Harrison boy found safe after being reported missing
HARRISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Harrison boy was found safe after being reported missing Wednesday morning. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office searched for the boy Wednesday morning, but later reported he was found safe.
recordpatriot.com
Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash
A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
East Tawas councilman accused of trying to hire man to kill 2 people for inheritance money
EAST TAWAS, MI — An East Tawas city councilman and business owner is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to hire an out-of-state man to kill two people over an inheritance. Michigan State Police troopers on Wednesday, Oct. 5, arrested Michael A. Mooney, 65, who later the same day...
UpNorthLive.com
Firefighters from across Michigan called to help with paper mill fire in U.P.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire crews from across the state are heading to the western Upper Peninsula to help relieve firefighters at a paper mill fire. The fire started Thursday night at Resolute Forest Products on the Michigan - Wisconsin border. The warehouse contained pulp and waste paper. Monday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
Two newcomers vying for 4th District seat on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Two newcomers are running against each other for a chance to take a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Colleen Maillette and Republican Lance Anson are both running for the 4th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Coonan who opted to run for the 96th House Seat against Republican and incumbent Timothy Beson this November instead of running for his current seat. The 4th District covers the west side of Bay City as well as a portion of Bangor Township.
Gene Rademacher’s retirement puts Laurie Jeske against 3 for Bay City School Board seats
BAY COUNTY, MI-- Bay City Public Schools Board of Education President Gene Rademacher announced near the end of the 2021-22 school year that he would not be running for re-election, opting to spend more time with his family at the end of his term on Dec. 31. That opens up...
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
MLive.com
Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
