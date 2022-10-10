Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
NBA・
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Is James Harden’s Secret Working for Tyrese Maxey?
Tyrese Maxey is a student of James Harden's.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Matt Ryan receives high praise from Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham following big game vs. Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Matt Ryan had a monster game on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors in the Lakers’ fourth preseason game. Ryan, who finished with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, helped lead the Lakers to their first win of the preseason. “First...
theScore
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Sixers defeat Cavs once again behind Tyrese Maxey’s 19 points
The Philadelphia 76ers made their way to Cleveland to face off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in the team’s third preseason game. Convincingly, the Sixers dominated the Cavaliers 113-97 Tyrese Maxey was once again a revelation; Matisse Thybulle showed that he’s fearless this season when it comes to...
Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Starting Anthony Davis At Center Is Under ‘Heavy Consideration’
Since Darvin Ham took over as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, it’s been clear that Anthony Davis will become even more important to the Purple and Gold’s success. Right in his first press conference as Lakers head coach, Ham vowed to run the Lakers’ offense through Davis. The plan not only has the blessing of LeBron James, but the four-time NBA champion has reportedly been encouraging the 29-year-old forward to take charge of L.A.’s offense.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep in loss
Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers. Curry had some problems from beyond the arc, but at this point of his career and knowing this is just a preseason game, this shouldn't affect any of his status as an elite shooter and one of the best fantasy players regardless of the format. He has had two poor shooting performances so far in the preseason, but he's just getting ready for the start of the campaign against the Lakers on Oct. 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Connects on a long empty-net goal
Lindholm closed out the scoring Wednesday, helping the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals. Lindholm collected the puck deep in his zone and lifted the puck down the ice for an empty-net goal Wednesday. The 2012 No. 6 overall draft choice has not offered much value to fantasy managers since his 13-goal season of 2017-18. He could, however, be a steady presence during his first full season with the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Possibility for Week 6
Benford, who has missed the past two games with a hand injury, returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Benford has quickly gone from a sixth-round rookie who had to fight for a spot on the team to a key contributor for an injury-depleted secondary. Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam has played so well that Benford may not be a shared starter when he returns, but he's proven capable enough that he'll see the field plenty for the rest of the season.
NFL・
Yardbarker
LaMelo Ball Is Scaring Hornets Fans
The NBA season hasn’t even started and Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball has already suffered his first injury. The injury occurred on Monday night as the Hornets faced off against the Washington Wizards, when Ball experienced what the team called a left ankle sprain after his foot was stepped on by Anthony Gill of the Wiz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in limited capacity
Jackson (knee/neck) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It's encouraging to see Jackson at least participate in a limited fashion after he left the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
Comments / 0