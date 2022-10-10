The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyoncé Said Try Jesus Not Me!

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.

Nope, We Are Not Done With Kanye Yet!

Listen to the link below. Kanye West explaining what he meant by the White Lives Matter t-shirts.

Speaking of Kanye-Judge Mathis Weighed In

TMZ caught up with Judge Mathis and they asked him if he thought Adidas could

drop Kanye and he said if their contract had a ‘moral clause’ then it is possible. Judge Mathis

also said he will not support any business that does business with Kanye.

Real Housewives of Potomac Returned Last Night And All The Chatter Was About Ashley Darby

Last night Real Housewives of Potomac returned and they jumped right in to Ashley Darby’s divorce from her husband Michael. Ashley lives outside of Potomac, Maryland in Virginia and in the state you have to be separated for one year before you can be granted a divorce.

Ashley and Michael are STILL living together! They even bought a house together. Andy Cohen asked Ashely if they were “separated with benefits’ Start :50 absolutely not…end :56 I’m not a lawyer but I learned that. Yes she did learn that from the other housewives because during last nights episode when she admitted to the ladies that she had ‘dipped back in the pond’ with her husband and they told her the clock starts all over again in Virginia.

Beyoncé Said Try Jesus Not Me!

Beyoncé has responded to the group Right Said Fred for their comments that she did not get permission to use their song, “I’m Too Sexy,” for her song, “Break My Soul.” In a statement Beyonce said, “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording used; only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked from their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022″. Beyonce listed the duo Fred and Richard Fairbrass as “co-writers” on her song Break My Soul.

