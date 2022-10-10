ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyoncé Said Try Jesus Not Me!

By Karen Vaughn
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYE1j_0iTNKu7d00

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.

Nope, We Are Not Done With Kanye Yet!
Listen to the link below. Kanye West explaining what he meant by the White Lives Matter t-shirts.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV0wynQ–6I

Speaking of Kanye-Judge Mathis Weighed In
TMZ caught up with Judge Mathis and they asked him if he thought Adidas could
drop Kanye and he said if their contract had a ‘moral clause’ then it is possible. Judge Mathis
also said he will not support any business that does business with Kanye.
Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/10/08/judge-mathis-kanye-west-adidas-contract-white-lives-black-race/

Real Housewives of Potomac Returned Last Night And All The Chatter Was About Ashley Darby
Last night Real Housewives of Potomac returned and they jumped right in to Ashley Darby’s divorce from her husband Michael. Ashley lives outside of Potomac, Maryland in Virginia and in the state you have to be separated for one year before you can be granted a divorce.

Ashley and Michael are STILL living together! They even bought a house together. Andy Cohen asked Ashely if they were “separated with benefits’ Start :50 absolutely not…end :56 I’m not a lawyer but I learned that. Yes she did learn that from the other housewives because during last nights episode when she admitted to the ladies that she had ‘dipped back in the pond’ with her husband and they told her the clock starts all over again in Virginia.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQG6O-5J9-o&amp;t=1s

Beyoncé Said Try Jesus Not Me!
Beyoncé has responded to the group Right Said Fred for their comments that she did not get permission to use their song, “I’m Too Sexy,” for her song, “Break My Soul.” In a statement Beyonce said, “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording used; only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked from their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022″. Beyonce listed the duo Fred and Richard Fairbrass as “co-writers” on her song Break My Soul.
Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/08/entertainment/beyonce-right-said-fred-
sample-trnd/index.html

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
HIP HOP
Shine My Crown

Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson

The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Beyonce
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Richard Fairbrass
Person
Andy Cohen
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides

Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million

Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
MUSIC
BET

Black College Love: HBCUs Impact On Pop Culture Moments.

Rapper Travis Scott has confirmed that he wants to cover five HBCU students' tuition during their first semester. Check out all the unforgettable moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, from Master P's emotional acceptance speech to Kamala Harris's celebration of HBCUs. Queen Bey announced a multi-year partnership on...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tmz#Real Housewives
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Wants To Put Out Collaborative Album With Baton Rouge Artists

NBA YoungBoy is already planning another album, and he wants to release a collaborative project with only artists from his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YoungBoy’s engineer, dropped the news on Instagram with a video of him making the call to all Baton Rouge artists. According to Goldberg, the criteria for being featured on the album isn’t as extensive as you might think.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'

Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
CELEBRITIES
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

312
Followers
838
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy