Simle Students make massive donation to Bismarck Cancer Center

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — 6th-grade classes at Simle Middle School have been learning about community leadership — and there’s no better way to show off what they’ve learned than giving back to Bismarck.

According to a press release from Bismarck Public Schools, the students have collected gently-used books and puzzles to donate to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The idea behind this drive, the school states, is to help supply children and families of patients at the cancer center, and give them something to do when they are spending time at the care center and in its waiting rooms.

In total, students collected over 1,000 books as part of the project, and over 30 puzzles. They hope that these items will help to keep people at ease when visiting the center.

The BCC picked up the accumulated items at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

