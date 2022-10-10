Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Rockets sign Darius Days, Trhae Mitchell; waive Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon
With the 2022-23 regular-season roster deadline approaching, the Houston Rockets waived Moe Harkless and Theo Maledon on Tuesday while adding Darius Days and Trhae Mitchell to the roster. Harkless and Maledon were acquired primarily for salary reasons in the recent trade with Oklahoma City that brought in Derrick Favors and...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
Magic Preseason Profile: Chuma Okeke Eyes Bigger Role This Year?
The Orlando Magic frontcourt is very crowded. However, that doesn't mean Chuma Okeke won't find a way to make an impact.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Set to start Wednesday
McCollum (ankle) will start Wednesday's game against the Heat. McCollum tested his ankle in warmups before concluding he would give it a go. Given that it's the preseason, it's safe to assume he wouldn't be out there if he wasn't feeling near 100 percent on it. McCollum will have a pair of opportunities to get his conditioning in order ahead of next week's season opener versus the Nets.
KENS 5
Spurs news: Happy birthday Keldon, Poeltl's favorites, team talks mental edge, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule. Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KELDON. Happy birthday to Spurs' Keldon Johnson. He turns...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson
The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
Portland Trail Blazers to waive Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden, roster down to 15
The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guards Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden a source told The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. That leaves the Blazers with a maximum 15 players on their roster, which includes center Olivier Sarr, the only remaining player signed by the team to a training camp contract. The 7-foot...
Calipari: Oscar Tshiebwe Having "Minor" Procedure Done on Knee
Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari provided an update on the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe on Tuesday afternoon. Calipari announced via Twitter that the big man is set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things ...
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green's lenient punishment for punching Jordan Poole serves as Rorschach test for NBA fans
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Dante wrote of the Nine Circles of Hell in the 14th century, there's no way he could have envisioned that by 2022 they'd all be conflated into one heaving, oozing, cesspool of horror: Facebook comments. If you've mustered the courage to take that fearful scroll through...
CBS Sports
Denver Nuggets 2022-23 NBA preview: Return of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. raise championship expectations
There's been a seemingly endless "wait until next year!" feeling attached to the Denver Nuggets of late. The 2018 team lost what amounted to a play-in game in the regular-season finale against Minnesota, but the promise of a future winner was there. The 2019 group broke through and made the playoffs, but lost in seven games to Portland in the second round. With another year of experience, they pushed forward to the Western Conference finals in the Orlando bubble before falling short against the older, more experienced Lakers. The roster steadily improved. It grew battle-hardened. And then, Jamal Murray tore his ACL in April 2021 and another 18-month wait ensued.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Eagles' injury repot Wednesday. Maddox has been shut down with an ankle injury since being ruled out ahead of Philadelphia's Week 4 win over Jacksonville. Therefore, his ability to return to practice in any fashion is an encouraging sign for his possible return heading into this Sunday's game versus Dallas. Maddox logged 16 tackles, two passes defended and an interception while playing as the Eagles' nickel cornerback over the first three games of the season, and his value as a tackler could prove important against a strong Cowboys running game in Week 6.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday
Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
