There's been a seemingly endless "wait until next year!" feeling attached to the Denver Nuggets of late. The 2018 team lost what amounted to a play-in game in the regular-season finale against Minnesota, but the promise of a future winner was there. The 2019 group broke through and made the playoffs, but lost in seven games to Portland in the second round. With another year of experience, they pushed forward to the Western Conference finals in the Orlando bubble before falling short against the older, more experienced Lakers. The roster steadily improved. It grew battle-hardened. And then, Jamal Murray tore his ACL in April 2021 and another 18-month wait ensued.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO