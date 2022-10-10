ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Set to start Wednesday

McCollum (ankle) will start Wednesday's game against the Heat. McCollum tested his ankle in warmups before concluding he would give it a go. Given that it's the preseason, it's safe to assume he wouldn't be out there if he wasn't feeling near 100 percent on it. McCollum will have a pair of opportunities to get his conditioning in order ahead of next week's season opener versus the Nets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting

Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns sign Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, waive Frank Jackson

The Phoenix Suns made three roster moves on Tuesday, signing guards Adonis Arms and Saben Lee, while waiving guard Frank Jackson. Arms and Lee are signed on training camp deals and are not taking up one of the Suns’ 15 traditional roster spots. That number still sits at 14, with an open slot still available for Phoenix to use. Last season, the Suns kept that open until Bismack Biyombo filled it in January.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Denver Nuggets 2022-23 NBA preview: Return of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. raise championship expectations

There's been a seemingly endless "wait until next year!" feeling attached to the Denver Nuggets of late. The 2018 team lost what amounted to a play-in game in the regular-season finale against Minnesota, but the promise of a future winner was there. The 2019 group broke through and made the playoffs, but lost in seven games to Portland in the second round. With another year of experience, they pushed forward to the Western Conference finals in the Orlando bubble before falling short against the older, more experienced Lakers. The roster steadily improved. It grew battle-hardened. And then, Jamal Murray tore his ACL in April 2021 and another 18-month wait ensued.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday

Maddox (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Eagles' injury repot Wednesday. Maddox has been shut down with an ankle injury since being ruled out ahead of Philadelphia's Week 4 win over Jacksonville. Therefore, his ability to return to practice in any fashion is an encouraging sign for his possible return heading into this Sunday's game versus Dallas. Maddox logged 16 tackles, two passes defended and an interception while playing as the Eagles' nickel cornerback over the first three games of the season, and his value as a tackler could prove important against a strong Cowboys running game in Week 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

