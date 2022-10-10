Read full article on original website
Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds
Like everything, where you live can impact how much you spend on your monthly bills. That's especially true in some Texas cities, a new report found.
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Texas home to 2 of the best vegan burgers in the US, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to give vegan or plant-based food a try? Well, World Plant-Based Burger Day is being celebrated on Monday, October 10!. So, here’s your chance to give it a shot, but where would you have to go to try the best vegan burger? PETA released a report of the top 10 vegan burgers in the U.S. and two Texas restaurants made the list.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
The 10 most affordable Texas metros for first-time homebuyers
The Texas real estate market is showing signs of cooling off, after two years of low rates and record activity that sent Austinites and other Texans’ home values skyrocketing. Today, higher interest rates are causing a drop in home sales, which means there are more options on the market...
Report: These are the top fishing spots throughout Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — In the south, there are a few things that are staples and loved by pretty much everybody, football, chili, meat, and fishing just to name a few. We know where to watch football for the teams we root for, we know how to or where to order chili, and where to get the best meat, but where are the best fishing spots in Texas? A report released by Trips To Discover answers that question.
Texas fruit lovers pay attention: Can you use pliers to remove a peach pit?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you like eating peaches? If you do, there may be a simpler way to enjoy your favorite fruit. Social media is known for coming up with fun ‘hacks’ or shortcuts to accomplishing easy tasks. One such task involves pliers and a peach. According to social media users, you can use pliers to remove a peach without having to cut the peach open.
Study: Is Texas one of the best states to own an electric vehicle?
With the increase in the popularity of electric vehicles, it's almost hard to drive anywhere in North Texas without seeing some form of an electric vehicle.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
EDINBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O’Rourke striving to shake up the race.
Online scams rose 87% since 2015, North Texas BBB says
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from the Better Business Bureau reveals that online scams rose 87% since 2015, while phone scams dropped more than 40%. The Start with Trust Online report looked at scams that were perpetrated online to gather information on how to help protect consumers from online fraud. The report found that:
Abbott-O’Rourke debate: These 4 issues divided voters
Throughout Friday’s one-hour Texas Governor’s Debate, we polled voters and tracked their live reaction to what was said by Governor Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D).
From discounts to ticket prices & parking: Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Texas
For North Texans it may be a 30-minute drive to Fair Park; however, to everyone else in Texas, the State Fair is an adventure that costs a lot of time and money.
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
