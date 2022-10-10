ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
GILMER, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas home to 2 of the best vegan burgers in the US, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to give vegan or plant-based food a try? Well, World Plant-Based Burger Day is being celebrated on Monday, October 10!. So, here’s your chance to give it a shot, but where would you have to go to try the best vegan burger? PETA released a report of the top 10 vegan burgers in the U.S. and two Texas restaurants made the list.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

The 10 most affordable Texas metros for first-time homebuyers

The Texas real estate market is showing signs of cooling off, after two years of low rates and record activity that sent Austinites and other Texans’ home values skyrocketing. Today, higher interest rates are causing a drop in home sales, which means there are more options on the market...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: These are the top fishing spots throughout Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — In the south, there are a few things that are staples and loved by pretty much everybody, football, chili, meat, and fishing just to name a few. We know where to watch football for the teams we root for, we know how to or where to order chili, and where to get the best meat, but where are the best fishing spots in Texas? A report released by Trips To Discover answers that question.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas fruit lovers pay attention: Can you use pliers to remove a peach pit?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you like eating peaches? If you do, there may be a simpler way to enjoy your favorite fruit. Social media is known for coming up with fun ‘hacks’ or shortcuts to accomplishing easy tasks. One such task involves pliers and a peach. According to social media users, you can use pliers to remove a peach without having to cut the peach open.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America's top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

4 Texas governor's debate moments everyone will be talking about

EDINBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O’Rourke striving to shake up the race.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Online scams rose 87% since 2015, North Texas BBB says

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from the Better Business Bureau reveals that online scams rose 87% since 2015, while phone scams dropped more than 40%. The Start with Trust Online report looked at scams that were perpetrated online to gather information on how to help protect consumers from online fraud. The report found that:
TEXAS STATE
