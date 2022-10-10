Study: This Texas city is ranked the third safest city in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is a top priority when looking for a place to call home and for good reason.

Part of making your place home is the feeling of comfort and ease. If you can never feel comfortable, are you ever really at home?

According to a new report from WalletHub, one Texas city is considered the third safest city in America. ‘Which city?’ you might ask. Well, that is none other than Laredo.

WalletHub ranked more than 180 cities across the nation based on 42 different metrics measuring safety.

Officials say that Laredo had one of the best home and community safety indices in the nation with a low risk of natural disaster, however, Laredo ranked relatively low in financial safety.

The top 10 safest cities in America are as follows:

Columbia, MD Nashua, NH Laredo, TX Portland, ME Warwick, RI Yonkers, NY Gilbert, AZ Burlington, VT Raleigh, NC Lewiston, ME

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

