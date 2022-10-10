ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula representing United States at Billie Jean King Cup

Four Floridians, including Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff and Boca Raton’s Jessica Pegula, will represent the United States in Scotland for November’s Billie Jean King Cup (formerly called the Federation Cup).

The 18-year-old Gauff and Pegula are coming off quarterfinal showings in September’s U.S. Open. This is Gauff’s second nomination to the Billie Jean Cup event that was renamed in 2020 by the ITF.

Gauff made her first-ever Open quarterfinal before losing to Carolina Garcia last month, but she has elevated to No. 8 in the world.

Pegula, whose residence has been Boca Raton since she was 13, entered the Open as the highest-ranked American and lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. The daughter of the Buffalo Bills owner is ranked sixth in the world.

Gauff ready for U.S. Open:Delray Beach resident Coco Gauff ready for breakout at U.S. Open

Future Coco:INTO THE FUTURE: Tomorrow's top Palm Beach County sports stories

Also on the five-person USA team is Danielle Collins, 28, who is ranked No. 19 in singles and is a St. Petersburg native. She reached the finals of the Australian Open last January.

The final Floridian is Madison Keys, 27, who is ranked 18th and lives in Orlando after being raised in Illinois. The fifth player selected to the US team is lefty Taylor Townsend.

The Billie Jean King Cup is considered the women’s World Cup of Tennis. The finals format is a six-day event in Glasgow with 12 countries broken into four groups that will play a round-robin tournament.

The U.S., captained by Kathy Rinaldi, was drawn into Group D and will play Poland on Nov. 9. and the Czech Republic on Nov. 11.

U.S. Open champion Swiatek plays for Poland and a Pegula rematch could be in the offing. USA is the leader with 18 Billie Jean Cup/Fed Cup titles.

This will be another step for Gauff as she tries to take the mantle from the retired Serena Williams.

Gauff reached the final at the French Open this year in her breakthrough season. She became the youngest American to reach a major singles final since Serena Williams in 1999.

