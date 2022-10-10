Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
theriver953.com
News Maker Rebecca Layman on a C-CAP food drive
Middletown will host a food drive for the Frederick County C-CAP with an exciting event on Church Street starting at 5 p.m. Fri. Oct. 14. We spoke to Middletown’s Town Manager Rebecca Layman about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
theriver953.com
SVBF receives funding for new Winchester exhibit
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation (SVBF) reports by email the reception of funds for a new Winchester exhibit. A $150,000 grant from the National Park Service (NPS) will help to support the creation of the One Story A Thousand Voices exhibit at the Civil War Museum in Winchester. The Museum...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board member Andrew Hoyler pledges to continue to be a 'bridge builder'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is less than a month away and two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are up for grabs. 7News has interviewed all six candidates running for Loudoun County School Board this year. Voters in Leesburg, Va. will have the opportunity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Oranda residents speak out against proposed property rezoning
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People in the Strasburg area are voicing their concerns about a potential rezoning of a 98-acre property just outside of the town. A developer, Shockey Precast in Winchester, is hoping to rezone it for industrial development. The Shenandoah County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Residents to Get More Fiber Internet Options
City of Alexandria residents used to have one main option when it came to Internet service: Comcast. In recent years, Verizon has started offering its Fios service in select areas — and now, more companies are planning to offer fiber optics Internet service to residents. Earlier this year, a...
fredericksburg.today
Multiple bridge projects will cause overnight delays on I-95 near Fredericksburg all week
Multiple bridge projects will cause overnight delays on I-95 near Fredericksburg all week. VDOT has eight bridges under construction in the Fredericksburg area, including two Interstate 95 overpasses. To safely complete work, crews will need full traffic stops on both I-95 northbound and southbound between midnight and 3 a.m. this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
Community meeting planned for controversial Braddock redevelopment
The Samuel Madden redevelopment project at the north end of the Braddock neighborhood is heading back to the community review process after a significant redesign. The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) is planning on tearing down a dozen aging townhomes at the north end of the Braddock Neighborhood, where Patrick and Henry streets reform into Route 1. They will be replaced with a new 500-unit multifamily residential development that would act — as it was called in some of the earlier meetings — as a gateway into Old Town.
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
NBC12
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers. The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
Inside Nova
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
Woonsocket Call
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open First Virginia Location
VIENNA, Va. - October 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in Vienna, VA. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in the new year. The practice will be conveniently located at 1495 Cornerside Boulevard in Tyson's Corner near B. Good, Dunkin and Walmart.
ffxnow.com
Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
Prince William County to hold ‘take back’ for unwanted prescription drugs
If you have unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications, you can safely dispose of them in the Prince William County drug "take back" later this month.
Comments / 0