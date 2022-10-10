ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ibrahima Konate insists Liverpool 'won't give up' after Reds' poor start to the season continued following loss to Arsenal which put Jurgen Klopp's side 14 points behind Gunners

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has insisted they 'won't give up' amid the club's poor run of form this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their second Premier league loss of the season after losing 3-2 to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Reds currently sit 10th in the Premier League table but Konate says the team must keep working to turn their season around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xavry_0iTNKCj100
Ibrahima Konate insists the Reds will not give up and must keep working after loss to Arsenal

Speaking to the Liverpool website about the defeat to the Gunners, the 23-year-old said: 'Of course I am very sad for the team because we didn’t start very well this game. We tried to come back, 2-2, and after Arsenal scored one penalty.

'It’s very sad but we have to keep the head held up and keep going to work every day, every day, every day. Sometimes it’s like that, but we don’t give up now and we have to work again, again and again.'

On the frustration within the team, Konate added: 'Yes, of course it’s a lot. I think the start of this season, it [has not gone] very well and we did not expect that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfKqV_0iTNKCj100
The loss to Mikel Arteta's side marked Konate's first appearance of the season after knee injury

'After I was not really with the team in the last months and I cannot really explain this situation, but now I am back and I will try to do everything to help the team.'

The loss to Arsenal marked Konate's first appearance of the season, having been sidelined since the start of August with a knee injury.

'Yes, of course I am very happy to be back. It was two long months but I want to thank all of the club’s medical group who helped me to come back good and stronger I hope,' the France international said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIzMI_0iTNKCj100
Klopp's side will seek to return to winning ways against Rangers in the Champions League

'Of course the result today was not very good for me, for us, for the fans. Excuse us for that but we will try to give more.'

Liverpool will be hopeful of returning to winning ways when they take on Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Victory against the Scottish side will see the Reds take a step closer to advancing to the last-16 of the Champions League before returning to Premier League action against Manchester City on Sunday.

