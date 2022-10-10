ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Deadline

‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on

Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
SOCCER
The Independent

Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer

Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

T20 World Cup: Alex Hales says no 'clear the air talks' needed with Ben Stokes

Australia v England: Second Twenty20 international. Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra Date: 12 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Alex Hales denies "clear the air" talks...
SPORTS
BBC

US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?

As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
ELECTIONS
ESPN

UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup

More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Some Tory MPs in talks with Labour to block fracking plans

Some Conservative MPs are in talks with opposition parties to try to block the government's fracking plans, the BBC has been told. Currently, MPs are not set to get a vote on the government's pledge to lift the ban on fracking in England. But Labour want to force a vote...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

