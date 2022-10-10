Read full article on original website
Related
Conor Burns suggests Liz Truss should not have sacked him before groping claim investigated – as it happened
Former trade minister criticises decision to ask him to stand down as PM hopes for reset following weeks of turmoil
U.K.・
Nicola Sturgeon tells SNP conference: ‘We are the independence generation’
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish National party’s annual conference that “we are the independence generation”, while reassuring those who will never be persuaded of the merits of leaving the UK that “whatever happens in future, Scotland belongs to you as much as it does to us”.
Minister warns Tory MPs against removing Liz Truss as pressure grows on PM - UK politics live
Foreign secretary James Cleverly tells colleagues removing the prime minister would be a ‘disastrously bad idea’
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal pleads for help from UN in child custody battle
Lawyers for the former wife of a member of Dubai's ruling family have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council. They want the council to intervene with authorities in the UAE to ensure Zeynab Javadli and her children's safety. The request claims that Ms Javadli has faced abuse,...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on
Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
NHS won’t get ‘single penny less’ despite health and care levy repeal, says Treasury minister – UK politics live
Latest updates: minister tells MPs health service budget will remain unchanged
Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer
Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
BBC
Republic of Ireland women: FAI and manager Pauw apologise for players' IRA chant after play-off win
The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw have apologised for a pro-IRA chant sung by players after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland. Video emerged of the Republic of Ireland women singing a pro-IRA chant following the World Cup play-off. "We...
BBC
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard needs 'headline writers' as pressure grows after Forest draw
Steven Gerrard says he needs his Aston Villa players to become "headline writers" if they are to improve on their disappointing early-season form. Villa missed the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Premier League with Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. While Villa are unbeaten in four, they...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher victim leaves behind 'ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, has taken place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
T20 World Cup: Alex Hales says no 'clear the air talks' needed with Ben Stokes
Australia v England: Second Twenty20 international. Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra Date: 12 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Alex Hales denies "clear the air" talks...
BBC
Coventry City: American billionaire John McEvoy considers bid for club and CBS Arena
American billionaire John McEvoy is considering a bid to buy Championship club Coventry City and the Coventry Building Society Arena. Any takeover would be headed up by John Dawkins, a Sky Blues fan who is the UK managing director of record label Various Artists Management. Sources close to Coventry owner...
BBC
US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?
As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
ESPN
UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup
More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
Australia defections are good for talent distribution at Rugby League World Cup | Nick Tedeschi
Allegiances to state and country, given the make-up of the NRL in 2022, do not need to be aligned
Soccer-Australia's women end European drought in World Cup boost
MELBOURNE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia secured their first away win over European opposition since 2013 with a 3-1 victory over Denmark to recover some badly needed confidence in the lead-up to next year's global showpiece.
Kwarteng’s latest ‘we’re listening’ messaging fails to reduce credibility gap | Nils Pratley
Worryingly, gilt yields are rising again and another potential cliff-edge moment comes on Friday
U.K.・
BBC
Some Tory MPs in talks with Labour to block fracking plans
Some Conservative MPs are in talks with opposition parties to try to block the government's fracking plans, the BBC has been told. Currently, MPs are not set to get a vote on the government's pledge to lift the ban on fracking in England. But Labour want to force a vote...
Comments / 0