NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Night Roster
VEGAS (October 10, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 10, the following roster transactions:. Forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen and Jonas Rondbjerg, as well as defensemen Jake Bischoff and Kaedan Korczak and goaltender Michael Hutchinson, have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
ESPN
Colorado Avalanche raise Stanley Cup banner before opener
DENVER -- Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook were toddlers. Cale Makar was 3. Nathan MacKinnon was 6. That is how long it has been since the Colorado Avalanche last hung a Stanley Cup banner in Denver. Wednesday brought an end to that drought, with the team raising the third championship banner in franchise history at Ball Arena.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
Golden Knights Prepare to Walk the 'Gold Carpet' For Home Opener
The Vegas Golden Knights will be walking the "Gold Carpet" to open up their first home game of the 2022-23 season on Thursday.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Avalanche unveil 2022 Stanley Cup rings, featuring 669 diamonds
The Colorado Avalanche unveiled their 2022 Stanley Cup rings on Monday night, and they are truly something to behold. According to the Avalanche, the rings feature 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut genuine sapphires, 2 round genuine sapphires, and 42 custom-cut genuine rubies. It is also 18.50 carats of genuine gemstones. It...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
WSMV
Nashville Predators introduce new menu items for season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators unveiled their new menu items Tuesday for the 2022-23 hockey season at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds will play their home opener on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars. Sports Stadiums have to keep up with fans’ cravings every year, and the Preds have...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Previewing the Regular Season
The Minnesota Wild have had a long offseason but their regular season is now just a day away. They’ll start the season with their home opener against the New York Rangers and everyone will finally get to see what kind of scoring power this team has. With names like Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Joel Eriksson Ek, this team should have no problem scoring goals.
NHL
Stone's Last-Minute Strike Powers Golden Knights to 4-3 Win in LA
VGK captain scored with 26 seconds to go to lift Vegas to victory. Mark Stone's goal with 26 seconds left was the difference as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) knocked off the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0), 4-3, in the first game of the season on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Go Mile High for Season Opener vs. Avs
The Blackhawks travel to play Colorado for the 2022-23 season opener. The Blackhawks travel to Denver on Wednesday night for the team's 2022-23 season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. REGULAR SEASON FACEOFF. The Blackhawks open their 96th campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Colorado. This marks the fifth-straight season the...
Vegas Golden Knights Speak Ahead of Season Opener
The Vegas Golden Knights begin their 2022-23 season in Los Angeles, where they will take on their division opponent, the Kings.
LOOK: Colorado Avalanche Unveil Ridiculously Big Stanley Cup Rings
It feels like we were just celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with that sweet parade through Downtown Denver in late June and come to think of it, it really wasn't that long ago but the hockey offseason is short and tonight, the Avalanche will start their defense of the Stanley Cup with an opening night matchup at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Premiere First Commercial In The Golden Age Campaign
VEGAS (October 10, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights premiered today, October 10, the first television commercial in the team's 2022-23 season campaign, The Golden Age. The 30-second spot, which features Chairman Bill Foley and forwards William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault , debuted on the team's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts.
NHL・
Rangers take good vibes from opener into Minnesota
The New York Rangers take their Broadway show on the road where they will meet the host Minnesota Wild on
FOX Sports
Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony
DENVER (AP) — For their sparkling Stanley Cup run, the Colorado Avalanche picked up some snazzy rings to commemorate the moment. How about these numbers: 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires — plus two more round sapphires — and 42 rubies. All told, its gemstone weight checks in around 18.5 carats.
NHL
Preds, Bridgestone Arena Unveil New Menu Items, Renovations for 2022-23
Cutting-Edge Security Screening, In-Game Tracking Features Highlight Arena Enhancements Ahead of Opening Night. The start of the Preds 2022-2023 home slate is only a couple days away, and the Bridgestone Arena team has spent the off-season making numerous renovations to the arena and its many food menus. Speaking to the...
