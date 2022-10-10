ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Night Roster

VEGAS (October 10, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 10, the following roster transactions:. Forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen and Jonas Rondbjerg, as well as defensemen Jake Bischoff and Kaedan Korczak and goaltender Michael Hutchinson, have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
GOLDEN, CO
ESPN

Colorado Avalanche raise Stanley Cup banner before opener

DENVER -- Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook were toddlers. Cale Makar was 3. Nathan MacKinnon was 6. That is how long it has been since the Colorado Avalanche last hung a Stanley Cup banner in Denver. Wednesday brought an end to that drought, with the team raising the third championship banner in franchise history at Ball Arena.
DENVER, CO
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Avalanche unveil 2022 Stanley Cup rings, featuring 669 diamonds

The Colorado Avalanche unveiled their 2022 Stanley Cup rings on Monday night, and they are truly something to behold. According to the Avalanche, the rings feature 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut genuine sapphires, 2 round genuine sapphires, and 42 custom-cut genuine rubies. It is also 18.50 carats of genuine gemstones. It...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
CHICAGO, IL
WSMV

Nashville Predators introduce new menu items for season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators unveiled their new menu items Tuesday for the 2022-23 hockey season at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds will play their home opener on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars. Sports Stadiums have to keep up with fans’ cravings every year, and the Preds have...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Previewing the Regular Season

The Minnesota Wild have had a long offseason but their regular season is now just a day away. They’ll start the season with their home opener against the New York Rangers and everyone will finally get to see what kind of scoring power this team has. With names like Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Joel Eriksson Ek, this team should have no problem scoring goals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Go Mile High for Season Opener vs. Avs

The Blackhawks travel to play Colorado for the 2022-23 season opener. The Blackhawks travel to Denver on Wednesday night for the team's 2022-23 season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. REGULAR SEASON FACEOFF. The Blackhawks open their 96th campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Colorado. This marks the fifth-straight season the...
CHICAGO, IL
Power 102.9 NoCo

LOOK: Colorado Avalanche Unveil Ridiculously Big Stanley Cup Rings

It feels like we were just celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with that sweet parade through Downtown Denver in late June and come to think of it, it really wasn't that long ago but the hockey offseason is short and tonight, the Avalanche will start their defense of the Stanley Cup with an opening night matchup at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Premiere First Commercial In The Golden Age Campaign

VEGAS (October 10, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights premiered today, October 10, the first television commercial in the team's 2022-23 season campaign, The Golden Age. The 30-second spot, which features Chairman Bill Foley and forwards William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault , debuted on the team's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts.
NHL
FOX Sports

Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony

DENVER (AP) — For their sparkling Stanley Cup run, the Colorado Avalanche picked up some snazzy rings to commemorate the moment. How about these numbers: 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires — plus two more round sapphires — and 42 rubies. All told, its gemstone weight checks in around 18.5 carats.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preds, Bridgestone Arena Unveil New Menu Items, Renovations for 2022-23

Cutting-Edge Security Screening, In-Game Tracking Features Highlight Arena Enhancements Ahead of Opening Night. The start of the Preds 2022-2023 home slate is only a couple days away, and the Bridgestone Arena team has spent the off-season making numerous renovations to the arena and its many food menus. Speaking to the...
