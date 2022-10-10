ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cyclist killed in crash with car named by police

A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in North Lincolnshire has been named by police. Stuart Simons, 44, died when his bike collided with a blue Ford Kuga on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber at about 05:30 BST on Friday. Humberside Police said Mr Simons,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Free nursery hours 'could be axed' under Liz Truss's radical plans to shakeup childcare provision that will see 'Government cash handed directly to parents' instead of approved childcare or nursery providers

FREE nursery hours could be scrapped as part of a major review of childcare provision that could hand money directly to parents instead. Ministers are understood to be planning reforms to make the system more affordable and boost the economy by helping parents return to the office. The provision of 15 to 30 hours free care for children between three and four years old is thought to be part of the review.
WORLD
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
TRAVEL
BBC

Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'

A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hythe: Milk carton DNA lands bungling burglar in jail

A man has been jailed after his DNA was found on a milk carton he left behind at the scene of the crime. Jake Finn, 22, of Dymchurch Road, Hythe, in Kent, was accused of breaking into Cafe Royale in Castle Street, Hastings, on 7 September. Appearing at Brighton Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Staffordshire and Shropshire: Hare coursing clampdown

Police forces across two counties are teaming up to clamp down on illegal hare coursing. Officers from Staffordshire and West Mercia Police will work with Bradford Estates which owns 12,000 acres of land across Shropshire and Staffordshire. Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Teenager arrested after group seen with swords

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a large group of males was seen carrying swords and knives in Huddersfield. Police were called to Rawthorpe Lane on Monday night after reports that several men wielding weapons had been spotted. They searched the area and found evidence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Severn Trent ponders new reservoir in expansion plan

Severn Trent Water is considering building a new reservoir or expanding three existing ones in Derbyshire. Ladybower, Howden and Derwent reservoirs could be made bigger or a new one may be built nearby. The water company said the move would help guard against dry summers and a growing population by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Southend council told 'stringent' cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy

Southend's council has been told it must make "stringent" cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy within three years. The Labour-led council has a £14m deficit and could have to switch off street lights at night to save money. Paul Collins, Liberal Democrat councillor with responsibility for asset management and inward investment,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Redditch: Alexandra Hospital plans new operating suite

An NHS trust has submitted plans for a new "multi million-pound" operating suite at a Worcestershire hospital. The proposed two-storey extension at Alexandra Hospital, Redditch, would house seven new surgical theatres, according to the documents. The aim is for the new provision to eventually replace six existing theatres. If approved,...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Huddersfield George Hotel: New plans for rugby league birthplace

A﻿ former hotel is to undergo a £20m renovation before being reopened under the Radisson brand in 2024. The George Hotel in Huddersfield was earmarked to become the national rugby league museum after the sport was founded at the hotel in 1895. T﻿he 60-bed hotel closed in 2013...
NFL

