Thousands of drivers are being hit with £100 fines after councils quietly bring in 20mph limits
Thousands of drivers are being hit with £100 fines after councils began quietly rolling out 20mph zones. Avon and Somerset Police sent out 23,338 Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) letters to people accused of breaking a 20mph speed limit, followed by South Wales with 8,372 and Cleveland (1,644). But...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Cyclist killed in crash with car named by police
A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in North Lincolnshire has been named by police. Stuart Simons, 44, died when his bike collided with a blue Ford Kuga on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber at about 05:30 BST on Friday. Humberside Police said Mr Simons,...
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
Free nursery hours 'could be axed' under Liz Truss's radical plans to shakeup childcare provision that will see 'Government cash handed directly to parents' instead of approved childcare or nursery providers
FREE nursery hours could be scrapped as part of a major review of childcare provision that could hand money directly to parents instead. Ministers are understood to be planning reforms to make the system more affordable and boost the economy by helping parents return to the office. The provision of 15 to 30 hours free care for children between three and four years old is thought to be part of the review.
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
BBC
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'
A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
Scottish ministers refuse to confirm if King asked for rent freeze bill changes
Scottish Lib Dems had called on ministers to disclose if King used crown consent to seek changes to law
BBC
Hythe: Milk carton DNA lands bungling burglar in jail
A man has been jailed after his DNA was found on a milk carton he left behind at the scene of the crime. Jake Finn, 22, of Dymchurch Road, Hythe, in Kent, was accused of breaking into Cafe Royale in Castle Street, Hastings, on 7 September. Appearing at Brighton Magistrates'...
BBC
Staffordshire and Shropshire: Hare coursing clampdown
Police forces across two counties are teaming up to clamp down on illegal hare coursing. Officers from Staffordshire and West Mercia Police will work with Bradford Estates which owns 12,000 acres of land across Shropshire and Staffordshire. Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the...
BBC
Huddersfield: Teenager arrested after group seen with swords
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a large group of males was seen carrying swords and knives in Huddersfield. Police were called to Rawthorpe Lane on Monday night after reports that several men wielding weapons had been spotted. They searched the area and found evidence...
BBC
Severn Trent ponders new reservoir in expansion plan
Severn Trent Water is considering building a new reservoir or expanding three existing ones in Derbyshire. Ladybower, Howden and Derwent reservoirs could be made bigger or a new one may be built nearby. The water company said the move would help guard against dry summers and a growing population by...
BBC
Southend council told 'stringent' cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy
Southend's council has been told it must make "stringent" cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy within three years. The Labour-led council has a £14m deficit and could have to switch off street lights at night to save money. Paul Collins, Liberal Democrat councillor with responsibility for asset management and inward investment,...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
BBC
Redditch: Alexandra Hospital plans new operating suite
An NHS trust has submitted plans for a new "multi million-pound" operating suite at a Worcestershire hospital. The proposed two-storey extension at Alexandra Hospital, Redditch, would house seven new surgical theatres, according to the documents. The aim is for the new provision to eventually replace six existing theatres. If approved,...
BBC
Huddersfield George Hotel: New plans for rugby league birthplace
A former hotel is to undergo a £20m renovation before being reopened under the Radisson brand in 2024. The George Hotel in Huddersfield was earmarked to become the national rugby league museum after the sport was founded at the hotel in 1895. The 60-bed hotel closed in 2013...
