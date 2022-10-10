CLEVELAND, Ohio - Country music is set up for a big party at this year’s CMT Artist of the Year awards show. The ceremony -- airing at 9 p.m. Friday on the cable network -- will honor Alan Jackson as the Artist of a Lifetime, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 66 charted singles on the country charts. He’ll be joined by Artist of the Year recipients Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce and Cody Johnson, and by Lainey Wilson, who will receive the Breakout Artist of the Year prize. Jackson, Pearce, Brown, Johnson, Wilson, Riley Green and the duo of Hayes and Ciara are slated to perform during the 90-minute special. Visit cmt.com for more details.

