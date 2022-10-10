Read full article on original website
Brooklyn unveils preschooler playground feature, new swings at Marquardt Park: Photos
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly two years after Brooklyn installed an innovative Hedra system playground feature, the city recently added another configuration, this one targeted to preschoolers. “Residents are appreciative and happy about all of the renovations over the last few years at Marquardt Park,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said.
See the coolest, spookiest Halloween displays around Northeast Ohio: Share your decoration photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Calling all Northeast Ohio Halloween lovers: We want to see photos of your spooky holiday displays. From 12-foot skeletons, flying witches, bone-chilling graveyards and ginormous spiders, Northeast Ohioans know how to impress when it comes to their decorations, and we want to feature all the festive fun around the region.
Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours
Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
Clambakes are in season, find one near you or host your own
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clambakes are a Northeast Ohio thing. Temperatures drop, trees change colors and clambakes are scheduled. “Years ago, before refrigerated transport, Cleveland’s elite used to have clams and oysters shipped via rail car from the East Coast during the fall months -- months ending in ‘r’,” says Jimmy Catanese of seafood operations, Catanese Classics in Cleveland. “The shellfish were put in barrels and packed with ice. Sawdust was used as insulation.”
Tickets on sale for Gay Community Endowment Fund’s Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the Gay Community Endowment Fund’s Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes. This year’s event includes both live and virtual tours of beautifully decorated homes in the Greater Akron area. Event proceeds will help fund programs that advance equality for LGBTQ+ people in Akron and surrounding communities.
CMT Awards, BTS, They Might Be Giants, Corey Taylor lead the week’s virtual music offersings
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Country music is set up for a big party at this year’s CMT Artist of the Year awards show. The ceremony -- airing at 9 p.m. Friday on the cable network -- will honor Alan Jackson as the Artist of a Lifetime, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 66 charted singles on the country charts. He’ll be joined by Artist of the Year recipients Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce and Cody Johnson, and by Lainey Wilson, who will receive the Breakout Artist of the Year prize. Jackson, Pearce, Brown, Johnson, Wilson, Riley Green and the duo of Hayes and Ciara are slated to perform during the 90-minute special. Visit cmt.com for more details.
Planning a dream wedding in Cleveland: a reporter’s story
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I never thought I’d be in this position. Well, maybe “never” is a strong word. But I will say this: I was not the little girl who dreamed about her wedding day. As I got older, I did not spend time looking at wedding dresses or floral arrangements and “pinning” them on a Pinterest board, like I remember some of my girlfriends doing in college.
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
JACK Thistledown Racino to host its first-ever “Dirty Mud Run” on Oct. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- JACK Thistledown Racino wants runners to saddle up to the track for its first-ever Thistledown and Dirty Mud Run on its historic racetrack. The event is in partnership with Hermes Sports & Events, a local race event company, and will take place Sunday, Oct.30, at the historic Ohio Derby.
Southside Johnny heads back to Cleveland, still ‘full of piss and vinegar’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Lyon, the man better known as Southside Johnny, has a loose plan for when he might be done playing music. “Just two more weeks,” Johnny quips, phoning in from his home in New Jersey. Really?. “No! We have shows set through the end of...
Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'
Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Blackbird Records Medina Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend
Blackbird Records has been open on the square in downtown Medina since August, selling new and used vinyl records and memorabilia, with new arrivals put on display on Fridays. But the store is now hosting its grand opening weekend to let people know they’re there. On Friday evening starting...
Marvel pauses production on ‘Blade,’ pushes release to late 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t expect to see Mahershala Ali hunting down vampires on the streets of Cleveland, or anywhere else, for that matter, anytime soon. Marvel planned to start shooting “Blade” in Atlanta in November. The studio, however, is now pushing the pause button on that as it looks for a new director following the departure of Bassam Tariq two weeks ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hope is to restart production in early 2023.
It's back! Haunted car wash returns to Medina for 2 weekends this Halloween season
MEDINA, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story is from a previous season at the haunted car wash. Looking for some unique Halloween fun that's not your typical haunted attraction?. This one might be perfect for you... Just off I-71 along Route 18, the Rainforest...
Lakewood YMCA dedicates Susan’s Garden in honor of longtime volunteer: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The Lakewood YMCA recently opened Susan’s Garden, which was created to honor the memory of YMCA Board of Directors member Susan Conway Grimberg and her husband, Bill. “When the Lakewood YMCA went through a capital project, Susan Grimberg was one of the key volunteers making sure...
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
