ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours

Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chagrin Falls, OH
Entertainment
City
Broadway, OH
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Cuba, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland.com

Clambakes are in season, find one near you or host your own

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clambakes are a Northeast Ohio thing. Temperatures drop, trees change colors and clambakes are scheduled. “Years ago, before refrigerated transport, Cleveland’s elite used to have clams and oysters shipped via rail car from the East Coast during the fall months -- months ending in ‘r’,” says Jimmy Catanese of seafood operations, Catanese Classics in Cleveland. “The shellfish were put in barrels and packed with ice. Sawdust was used as insulation.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

CMT Awards, BTS, They Might Be Giants, Corey Taylor lead the week’s virtual music offersings

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Country music is set up for a big party at this year’s CMT Artist of the Year awards show. The ceremony -- airing at 9 p.m. Friday on the cable network -- will honor Alan Jackson as the Artist of a Lifetime, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 66 charted singles on the country charts. He’ll be joined by Artist of the Year recipients Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce and Cody Johnson, and by Lainey Wilson, who will receive the Breakout Artist of the Year prize. Jackson, Pearce, Brown, Johnson, Wilson, Riley Green and the duo of Hayes and Ciara are slated to perform during the 90-minute special. Visit cmt.com for more details.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Planning a dream wedding in Cleveland: a reporter’s story

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I never thought I’d be in this position. Well, maybe “never” is a strong word. But I will say this: I was not the little girl who dreamed about her wedding day. As I got older, I did not spend time looking at wedding dresses or floral arrangements and “pinning” them on a Pinterest board, like I remember some of my girlfriends doing in college.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musical Theater#Falls Park#Kiss Me#Dance Steps#Elevated Dance Company
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'

Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
coolcleveland.com

Blackbird Records Medina Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend

Blackbird Records has been open on the square in downtown Medina since August, selling new and used vinyl records and memorabilia, with new arrivals put on display on Fridays. But the store is now hosting its grand opening weekend to let people know they’re there. On Friday evening starting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Country
Brazil
Cleveland.com

Marvel pauses production on ‘Blade,’ pushes release to late 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t expect to see Mahershala Ali hunting down vampires on the streets of Cleveland, or anywhere else, for that matter, anytime soon. Marvel planned to start shooting “Blade” in Atlanta in November. The studio, however, is now pushing the pause button on that as it looks for a new director following the departure of Bassam Tariq two weeks ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hope is to restart production in early 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy