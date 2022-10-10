Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myqcountry.com
Maryville woman hospitalized after SUV strikes deer
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Kevin J. Rankin, 68, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 three miles northwest of Barnard. The SUV struck a deer. Nodaway...
myqcountry.com
Jeep rolls after St. Joe teen, fixing her hair, let passenger steer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two Missouri teens were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by a 15-year-old St. Joseph girl was southbound on Highway 371 at SE Barnett Road. The driver of the Jeep was...
myqcountry.com
2 hospitalized after Daviess County pickup crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 2010 Ford F150 driven by Austin W. Constant, 31, Hot Springs, Arkansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 seven miles south of Cameron. The vehicle traveled off the right...
myqcountry.com
Missouri man injured after SUV strikes deer, tree and overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Honda 2004 CRV driven by Jesus G. Beltran, 50, Lathrop, was westbound on MO 116 two miles west of Lathrop. The SUV struck a deer. The vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myqcountry.com
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
myqcountry.com
King City man injured after rear-end crash
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford passenger vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Union Star boy was northbound on U.S. 169 four miles south of King City. The Ford crested a hill...
Comments / 0