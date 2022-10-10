Read full article on original website
Related
Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
SheKnows
Liz Makes a Connection Between Herself and Reiko — and the Hook Killer Prepares to Attack [Spoiler]
Nina visits Ava in her room at the hospital. She’s glad to see Ava out of the ICU, but Ava can’t wait to get out of the hospital period. Nina sits next to Ava and asks if she’s thought about where she will go when they discharge her. As they discuss options, Nina realizes Ava is considering returning to Wyndemere. Nina points out that Nikolas is there. Ava notes she’s lived there before when they were estranged.
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ 43: Splintering Tribes Send [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 43 Episode 3, “I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers.”]. Trust is broken at Vesi after last week’s Tribal Council. Cody’s idol twist — completed with an assist from Nneka — sent Justine packing, leaving Noelle without her original alliance and Dwight and Jesse’s “island marriage” in the doghouse.
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
SheKnows
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?
Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Rafe’s Nightmare Will Become Reality
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Rafe’s Nightmare Will Become RealitySoap Hub. DAYS spoilers, not to mention our own eyeballs, are making it clear that Rafe Hernandez isn’t the only one seeing the sparks between his wife, Nicole Walker Hernandez, and Nicole’s ex-husband, Eric Brady.
IN THIS ARTICLE
soapoperanetwork.com
Michael Graziadei Back to ‘The Young and the Restless’
With “The Young and the Restless” entering its 50th season this month, the daytime drama series is sticking to its promise with the return of fan favorites. First up: Michael Graziadei, who portrayed Daniel Romalotti, Phyllis’ son (Michelle Stafford) off and on from 2004-2016. Since departing the...
SheKnows
A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family
It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
CNET
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
Fans of [SPOILER] Are Threatening to Boycott 'Chicago Fire' Following Unexpected Death
WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 3, "Completely Shattered." Chicago Fire is down another cast member. The NBC series has a reputation for killing off characters, especially during the height of their popularity, and that trend continued in the October 5 episode entitled "Completely Shattered." When Firehouse 51 rallied together to battle a movie theater blaze, one character didn't make it out alive.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy explained
The Song of Ice and Fire is such an integral part of Game of Thrones that the book series that the TV series are based on take their name from it. But what is The Song of Ice and Fire? And who is the Prince that was Promised?. In the...
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer teases treason and trickery
The kingdom is in turmoil in the new trailer for House of the Dragon episode 9
International Business Times
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are 'Losing Their Global Appeal,' TV Host Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost popularity since leaving the royal family, a British TV host has claimed. Nana Akua hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their upcoming projects, a memoir and a rumored Netflix docuseries, on her GB News show Sunday. Page Six recently...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands
House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go, it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Former ‘Passions’ Actor James Hyde Joins the Cast
'The Young and the Restless' is adding a new cast member when former 'Passions' star James Hyde joins the show in October.
Prince Harry Is Reportedly Working on a Last-Minute Memoir Chapter & It Could Finally Put an End to All the Feud Speculation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot on their plates over the next six months. They are gearing up for their Netflix docuseries debut, reportedly premiering in December, and Harry is possibly making last-minute edits on his memoir, which will be published in 2023.
Comments / 0