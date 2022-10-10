ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won't Be on the Call for LA's NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?

SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Announce NLDS Roster With A Few Surprises

After six days of rest, the best team in baseball is ready to begin their postseason journey back to the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with their division rival the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The dominant Dodgers shattered the franchise record for wins with 111,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Padres vs. Dodgers | What tickets cost for the NLDS this week

LOS ANGELES — The Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night for Game 1 of the National League Division Series. CBS 8's Jasmine Ramirez talked with fans about the process of getting tickets and explains what's still available. "I'm so anxious. I can't focus. Can we go...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Musgrove ear check | Desperation move or true rules concern?

SAN DIEGO — The 2011 graduate of Grossmont High School in El Cajon was in a groove. Joe Musgrove had retired the first 12 batters in his first postseason start before allowing a leadoff single to Pete Alonso in the fifth. Starling Marte walked on a full-count curveball leading...
EL CAJON, CA
Dodgers to open NLDS against Padres at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to repeat their regular-season dominance of the San Diego Padres when they meet in a National League Division Series beginning Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won 14 of 19 games against the Padres this year, including eight of 10 at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2022 NLDS Preview: Padres Vs. Dodgers Postseason History

The San Diego Padres punched their ticket for a National League Division Series showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers by defeating the New York Mets, 6-0, in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series. The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres this season, never lost a series and outscored them...
LOS ANGELES, CA

