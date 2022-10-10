Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers are making mistake giving Joey Gallo postseason roster spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers will carry 13 position players on their NLDS roster, and it’s already been determined Joey Gallo will be one of them. Manager Dave Roberts said so after Tuesday’s action against the Colorado Rockies. Why? Not sure. Most LA fans aren’t exactly on board with...
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?
SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado: ‘Everybody Wanted’ Padres To Play Dodgers In NLDS
The 2022 National League Division Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is only the second time they have met in the postseason, with both taking place since 2020. Whereas the Dodgers and Padres both needed to win a Wild Card Series in order to play...
NBC Los Angeles
Dodgers Announce NLDS Roster With A Few Surprises
After six days of rest, the best team in baseball is ready to begin their postseason journey back to the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with their division rival the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The dominant Dodgers shattered the franchise record for wins with 111,...
Freddie Freeman has trash talk for Padres ahead of playoff series
Despite it being just his first career season in the NL West, Freddie Freeman is fully embracing the intradivisional hatred. Addressing reporters on Monday, a day before the start of the NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freeman was asked about the challenge of facing the San Diego Padres in the series.
RELATED PEOPLE
News 8 KFMB
Padres vs. Dodgers | What tickets cost for the NLDS this week
LOS ANGELES — The Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night for Game 1 of the National League Division Series. CBS 8's Jasmine Ramirez talked with fans about the process of getting tickets and explains what's still available. "I'm so anxious. I can't focus. Can we go...
Los Angeles Dodgers had better bring back the longball in NLDS vs Padres
“Chick dig the longball”- Greg Maddux, a very wise man and supreme knower of ball, whether it be the mid-90s or 2022. If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to win another World Series, they’d better hit the weight room as they await the San Diego Padres’ arrival in the NLDS.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
True Blue LA
Dodgers NLDS roster notes: Chris Taylor, Blake Treinen, Dustin May, Craig Kimbrel
LOS ANGELES — Rosters are due for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, the day of Game 1 between the Dodgers and Padres. Before a workout on Monday at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts said there are still a few roster decisions to be finalized. This could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
News 8 KFMB
Musgrove ear check | Desperation move or true rules concern?
SAN DIEGO — The 2011 graduate of Grossmont High School in El Cajon was in a groove. Joe Musgrove had retired the first 12 batters in his first postseason start before allowing a leadoff single to Pete Alonso in the fifth. Starling Marte walked on a full-count curveball leading...
Dodgers to open NLDS against Padres at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to repeat their regular-season dominance of the San Diego Padres when they meet in a National League Division Series beginning Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won 14 of 19 games against the Padres this year, including eight of 10 at Dodger Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS Preview: Padres Vs. Dodgers Postseason History
The San Diego Padres punched their ticket for a National League Division Series showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers by defeating the New York Mets, 6-0, in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series. The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres this season, never lost a series and outscored them...
News 8 KFMB
Social media erupts over Mets usage of pitchers entrance music while losing elimination game
SAN DIEGO — The New York Mets took multiple “L’s” on Sunday night as not only did the team drop the deciding Game 3 against the Padres, but the team also played their closer’s entrance music down by 4 in the 8th inning. Edwin Diaz,...
Comments / 0