NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam what felt like miles to search for help. The swimmer, Phong Le, managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday. The three men had been in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday — the sharks showed up Sunday morning, Luan Nguyen said. One bit the front of his life vest. “And I think that’s where I caught ... these injuries on my hand,” he told the broadcaster, which identified the third boater as Son Nguyen.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO