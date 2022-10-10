Read full article on original website
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
Message In Bottle Discovered After Traveling 100 Miles Across Lake Michigan
'When I picked it up and looked at it. I just raised my head and thanked the Lord for letting me find it.'
3 Louisiana fishermen built raft from ice chests after boat sunk in shark-infested Gulf
Three Louisiana fishermen who floated in the choppy waters of the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours after their boat sank in rough seas fashioned a makeshift raft from ice chests and poked sharks in the eyes in a futile effort to keep from being bitten before being plucked to safety by Coast Guard rescuers.
Boaters who went missing on a fishing trip were rescued by the US Coast Guard as they fended off shark attacks
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission over the weekend when three people became stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said.
Man Kayaks From California to Hawaii in 91 Days
What would you consider a long trip by kayak? For some, the answer to that question could be measured in hours; for others, it might be measured in days. And then there’s Cyril Derreumaux, who recently became the second person in recorded history to travel between California and Hawaii in a kayak. In his case, you’d probably want months to measure the journey. All told, it took him about three months — or, to be more precise, 91 days.
Boaters saved from swarm of sharks reunite with their Coast Guard rescuers
Just seeing the face of Coast Guard Seaman Andrew Stone moved Luan Nguyen to tears on TODAY Wednesday as the fisherman remembered Stone pulling him from the water to end a harrowing 28-hour ordeal of floating in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. "I just remember him picking me...
Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam what felt like miles to search for help. The swimmer, Phong Le, managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday. The three men had been in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday — the sharks showed up Sunday morning, Luan Nguyen said. One bit the front of his life vest. “And I think that’s where I caught ... these injuries on my hand,” he told the broadcaster, which identified the third boater as Son Nguyen.
The Best Trout Fly Rods of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fly fishing for trout has become an industry all its own, with specialty fly rods designed for very specific tasks—I’m looking at you, Euro-nymphers. But for general trout fishing, where anglers might need to dredge deep with a nymph, throw a sizable streamer, or deliver a spot-on dry-fly cast, all in the same outing, a dependable fly rod that can do a little bit of everything is a vital implement.
After Hurricane Ian halted her business, this photographer began helping strangers
Krista Kowalczyk has been a photographer on Sanibel Island for 20 years.
