Man with machete shot and killed by officers at Clarksville Walmart, Indiana State Police say
A man was shot and killed inside a Southern Indiana Walmart late Monday night after he charged at Clarksville Police officers with a machete, according to Indiana State Police. Sometime after 11 p.m., after the store had closed, employees at the Clarksville Walmart found a man walking around the store who was bleeding from lacerations on his neck, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls. The man – later identified by Huls as 30-year-old Daniel Francis Scott –...
This teen's mom had a seizure on the highway. She grabbed the wheel.
Hayli DeWeese is being recognized for her life-saving efforts when she was in the car with her mother on I-275 when she had a seizure and became unresponsive.
Sunday SE DC shootings leave 3 teens injured
WASHINGTON — Three teenagers were shot in Southeast D.C. just hours apart Sunday in what currently appear to be separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident took place in the 2600 block of Birney Place sometime before 1 p.m. The teenage boy involved was shot in his lower body, but police confirmed he was found conscious and breathing. He was ultimately taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
