WASHINGTON — Three teenagers were shot in Southeast D.C. just hours apart Sunday in what currently appear to be separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident took place in the 2600 block of Birney Place sometime before 1 p.m. The teenage boy involved was shot in his lower body, but police confirmed he was found conscious and breathing. He was ultimately taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO