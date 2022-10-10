Read full article on original website
Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland. Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge. Valladares is...
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
‘Explosion of Thefts’: Euclid police investigate dozens of stolen Kia reports
Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says his department has received dozens of reports of stolen Kias in the past few weeks.
I-Team: 33-year-old man dead at Cuyahoga jail after ‘sudden medical emergency’
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.
Cleveland police officer could face discipline for making public Instagram comment about active murder case
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cleveland police officer who responded to a homicide call should be disciplined for commenting about the active case on a public Instagram forum, the city’s Civilian Police Review Board unanimously ruled Tuesday. Patrol Officer Ta’Lor Payne, who also engaged in a spat with the victim’s...
Teen driver experiences nightmare of car stuck on train tracks: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police were dispatched to Prospect Road, where a teenage driver’s car was stuck on the train tracks. An arriving officer immediately contacted CSX, which was advised about the situation and quickly stopped an incoming train. After the vehicle was towed away from the scene, the officer...
Police chase man with stolen car, suspended license, warrants through 2 cities
Police video shows what happens when man slows car and gets out. Surprises even most veteran officers.
‘Quick change’ con artists take Westlake clerk for thousands, police say
Surveillance cameras were rolling as two so-called “quick change" artists stole more than $2,000 in cash and merchandise from a local store.
Public Square drug arrest: Crack cocaine, vial of ‘wet’ seized in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vice unit officers from the Cleveland Division of Police made an arrest downtown on Tuesday that resulted in the confiscation of crack cocaine and other contraband. The Third District 32 grams of crack cocaine, a vial of “wet,” and more than $1,260 were seized during the...
Woman hurt in carjacking incident: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding a carjacking call. An arriving officer talked to the Parma caller, who said she was harmed during a carjacking incident that took place in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Stolen Hyundai: Snow Road.
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
Cleveland man files lawsuit claiming he was unarmed when Orange Village police officer shot him last year in Woodmere
WOODMERE, Ohio — A new civil rights lawsuit against two different Cuyahoga County police departments is raising questions about a police shooting that happened just over a year ago. "He spent weeks in the hospital," Civil rights attorney Sarah Gelsomino says of her client, Theoplic "Theo" Williams. "He continues...
Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
Boat, trailer seized from man accused of cheating in walleye tournament
A boat and trailer were seized Tuesday from a Hermitage man who is accused of cheating in a fishing tournament in Cleveland Sept. 30.
Man sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 double murder outside Parma bar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar was sentenced on Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County judge delivered a 12-year sentence to Luis Candelario, who previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Parma police said the 31-year-old...
Shoplifters steal lobster, batteries from Sam’s Club: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a Sam’s Club employee called police after discovering that a customer had stolen lobster not once, but twice, from the Brookpark Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who identified the seafood shoplifter. The Cleveland man was cited for theft. Theft: Brookpark Road. On...
Former Warrensville Heights High School band director convicted of bribery, retaliation
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Warrensville Heights High School band director pleaded guilty to bribery, retaliation, telecommunications harassment and possessing criminal tools. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones then sentenced Duane Keeton, 36, to three years probation. Judge Jones also ordered Keeton to have no contact...
What took so long to get Cleveland police to death investigation?
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered another extreme delay after a call to Cleveland 911. This time, the I-Team is asking questions about how long it took to send police to a call about a man who had died.
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
Garfield Heights police investigate murder of 89-year-old man
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Hudson man was found murdered in Garfield Heights this past weekend. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Morris Ramsey, 89. According to the medical examiner, Ramsey was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9. His body was located in the 13600...
