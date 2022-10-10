ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills, OH

cleveland19.com

Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman hurt in carjacking incident: Parma Police Blotter

On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding a carjacking call. An arriving officer talked to the Parma caller, who said she was harmed during a carjacking incident that took place in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Stolen Hyundai: Snow Road.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 double murder outside Parma bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar was sentenced on Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County judge delivered a 12-year sentence to Luis Candelario, who previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Parma police said the 31-year-old...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police investigate murder of 89-year-old man

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Hudson man was found murdered in Garfield Heights this past weekend. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Morris Ramsey, 89. According to the medical examiner, Ramsey was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9. His body was located in the 13600...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

