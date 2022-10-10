I know this is all hype but it would be nice. My daughter served her time for possession and finished her parole no problem. 7 yrs for possession was an absurb sentence to begin with.. There are limitations for the rest of her life because of choices made at a young age.
Biden's pardons announced Oct. 6 affect about 6,500 people convicted of cannabis possession at the federal level. None remain in prison. Without a felony on their record, they won't be tripped up when applying for a job or trying to rent an apartment. Unless states pardon those in state jail this will just add up to yet another political stunt to get people, especially stoners, to vote Democrat in November.
they just don't know the number of white people who Do smoke pot .yes the federal government should pass the law . grow it packaged sell it tax's it like cigarette. that way each state can stop raising other taxes on us for gas food electricity
