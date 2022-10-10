ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance set to debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Here’s how to watch.

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cleveland.com

Honda to make electric vehicle batteries in Ohio, with construction of $3.5 billion plant: Capitol Letter

Electrifying news: Another day, another blockbuster manufacturing announcement in Ohio – this time, a $4.2 billion commitment by Honda to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Southwest Ohio and revamp the carmaker’s three existing Ohio plants to produce electric-vehicle parts. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, it’s still unclear what the state and JobsOhio are ponying up in incentives to Honda and battery company LG Energy Solutions.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 general election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, for the midterm general election, which will decide who will live in Ohio’s governor‘s mansion for the next four years as well as possibly decide the fate of the U.S. Senate. In addition to Ohio governor and U.S. Senate races, voters will pick their representatives […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on WDTN. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Twitter Roasts Middletown Native J.D. Vance after Debate with Tim Ryan for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat

Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ex-East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer opposes U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown in 11th congressional district: See where they stand on the issues

WASHINGTON, D. C. – Becoming a member of Congress last year curbed Democrat Shontel Brown’s ability to come up with rap tunes to promote civic virtues like voting registration, and Census participation, and more self-interested causes like seeking campaign donations. She says winning a hotly contested special election to fill the congressional seat Marcia Fudge vacated to become U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development diminished her downtime for “edutainment” pursuits like writing rap lyrics.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Are Ohioans as conservative as the Republican supermajority state legislature? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baldwin Wallace University Professor Lauren Copeland wondered if the laws coming out of Columbus – on guns, abortion, schools and more – were out of step with public opinion. So she worked with students to fashion questions about what we think and how we feel.
OHIO STATE
#Election Local#Opinion Polls#U S#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Senate#Wjw Fox 8#Wcmh Nbc4#The Plain Dealer#Wyfx#Wdtn#Sinclair#Wkrc#Democratic#Republicans
Cleveland.com

How did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio? Key officials made it happen.

You ask how did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio (”How in the world did that happen?” Oct. 9)? How did it happen even after a significant majority of Ohioans voted for two constitutional amendments opposing partisan gerrymandering? Surely, yours is a rhetorical question, because Republicans and Democrats agree: It happened because Republicans -- particularly, but not only, those on the Redistricting Commission, Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp -- brazenly and openly thumbed their noses at both constitutional amendments.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: why signing up now will pay off later

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This FanDuel Ohio promo code is the key to grabbing a pre-registration bonus. Ohio is getting sports betting in January of 2023, but...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports

By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality. “Billionaire wealth […] The post Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist

By Cynthia Peeples, Honesty for Ohio Education;  Maria Bruno, Equality Ohio; and Sean McCann, ACLU of Ohio Across Ohio and the country, LGBTQ+ youth, particularly transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, are being used as pawns in a national extremist political agenda designed to weaponize race and identity in public education. We know from the Trevor Project’s 2022 […] The post LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
