Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance set to debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Here’s how to watch.

You ask how did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio (”How in the world did that happen?” Oct. 9)? How did it happen even after a significant majority of Ohioans voted for two constitutional amendments opposing partisan gerrymandering? Surely, yours is a rhetorical question, because Republicans and Democrats agree: It happened because Republicans -- particularly, but not only, those on the Redistricting Commission, Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp -- brazenly and openly thumbed their noses at both constitutional amendments.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO