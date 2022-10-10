Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance set to debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Here’s how to watch.

Read full article on original website
Honda to make electric vehicle batteries in Ohio, with construction of $3.5 billion plant: Capitol Letter
Electrifying news: Another day, another blockbuster manufacturing announcement in Ohio – this time, a $4.2 billion commitment by Honda to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Southwest Ohio and revamp the carmaker’s three existing Ohio plants to produce electric-vehicle parts. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, it’s still unclear what the state and JobsOhio are ponying up in incentives to Honda and battery company LG Energy Solutions.
How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 general election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, for the midterm general election, which will decide who will live in Ohio’s governor‘s mansion for the next four years as well as possibly decide the fate of the U.S. Senate. In addition to Ohio governor and U.S. Senate races, voters will pick their representatives […]
How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate
CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on WDTN. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
Endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District was misguided
The Plain Dealer’s endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District is misguided, siting his “… proven ability at working across party lines to advance Greater Cleveland interests.”. This premise is erroneous given his inability to work within his own party to advance Greater...
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
In surprise move, Cuyahoga County halts talks on building a jail on a toxic site: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, but county council members begrudgingly agreed to wait until the next executive is elected to finalize plans. We’re talking about what changed with plans to buy the toxic site on Transport Road on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Twitter Roasts Middletown Native J.D. Vance after Debate with Tim Ryan for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat
Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.
Ex-East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer opposes U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown in 11th congressional district: See where they stand on the issues
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Becoming a member of Congress last year curbed Democrat Shontel Brown’s ability to come up with rap tunes to promote civic virtues like voting registration, and Census participation, and more self-interested causes like seeking campaign donations. She says winning a hotly contested special election to fill the congressional seat Marcia Fudge vacated to become U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development diminished her downtime for “edutainment” pursuits like writing rap lyrics.
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to appeal Cincinnati judge’s order pausing state’s six-week abortion ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has taken a formal step to appeal a Cincinnati judge’s recent order pausing the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In a news release on Wednesday, a Yost spokesperson...
The Spectrum: Ohio’s Senate, governor races; history made at US Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: With one day left until they face off on the debate stage, JD Vance and Tim Ryan lay out the reason why Ohioans should send them to Washington. “I want the Republican party to be a party that puts our citizens first,” Vance said. “I’ll even […]
Are Ohioans as conservative as the Republican supermajority state legislature? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baldwin Wallace University Professor Lauren Copeland wondered if the laws coming out of Columbus – on guns, abortion, schools and more – were out of step with public opinion. So she worked with students to fashion questions about what we think and how we feel.
How did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio? Key officials made it happen.
You ask how did unconstitutional redistricting happen in Ohio (”How in the world did that happen?” Oct. 9)? How did it happen even after a significant majority of Ohioans voted for two constitutional amendments opposing partisan gerrymandering? Surely, yours is a rhetorical question, because Republicans and Democrats agree: It happened because Republicans -- particularly, but not only, those on the Redistricting Commission, Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp -- brazenly and openly thumbed their noses at both constitutional amendments.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio governor named to bi-partisan commission probing war in Afghanistan
CINCINNATI — For 20 years, U.S. troops fought in Afghanistan, but a year after President Biden pulled America’s military out of the war-torn country, a new commission is looking to evaluate options for Congress. . For eight years, Bob Taft led the state of Ohio as its governor,...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: why signing up now will pay off later
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This FanDuel Ohio promo code is the key to grabbing a pre-registration bonus. Ohio is getting sports betting in January of 2023, but...
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality. “Billionaire wealth […] The post Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist
By Cynthia Peeples, Honesty for Ohio Education; Maria Bruno, Equality Ohio; and Sean McCann, ACLU of Ohio Across Ohio and the country, LGBTQ+ youth, particularly transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, are being used as pawns in a national extremist political agenda designed to weaponize race and identity in public education. We know from the Trevor Project’s 2022 […] The post LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Issue 1: Voters to decide if judges must consider public safety when setting cash bail in Ohio constitutional amendment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to amend the Ohio Constitution to require judges to consider public safety when setting cash bail for those accused of crimes. Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly pushed for Issue 1 to be added to the November ballot...
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
