Fall River, MA

Fall River homicide outside sports bar under investigation; two men face charges

By Herald News staff
 2 days ago
FALL RIVER — Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide which occurred early Sunday morning in Fall River.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside the establishment, according to a press release from District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn's office. When first responders arrived on scene, they located a male victim on the ground.

The victim, later identified as 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya, was rushed to Saint Anne's Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 2:20 am.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the altercation and homicide.

Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River is charged with Accessory After the Fact to an Assault and Battery by Discharge of a Firearm.

Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Both defendants will be arraigned on these charges Tuesday in Fall River District Court.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information can be disseminated at this time.

