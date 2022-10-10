Read full article on original website
Related
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody expected to return for Tennessee game
Alabama linebacker, Jaylen Moody is expected to return for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Moody missed the Tide’s last game against Texas A&M due to a bruised kidney. Redshirt freshman, Deontae Lawson started in his place alongside Henry To’oto’o at inside linebacker. Nick Saban said Moody has been active in practice all week during his Wednesday press conference.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Bryce Young is on a ‘pitch count’ in preparing for Tennessee
Alabama fans got some positive news on Bryce Young in Wednesday’s presser from Coach Nick Saban. The junior quarterback did not play against Texas A&M because of an AC joint sprain to his throwing shoulder. He suffered the mishap during the second quarter versus Arkansas. According to Saban, Young...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs made Paul Hornung Honor Roll for TAMU performance
Alabama football received an offensive blessing from the NCAA transfer portal in back-to-back years. After having Jameson Williams as a wide receiver in 2021, Jahmyr Gibbs came to Tuscaloosa as a running back. He has brought explosive playmaking abilities from Georgia Tech to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Gibbs has the Crimson Tide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Henry To’oto’o expresses his excitement about facing Tennessee
Alabama offensive Tyler Steen faced his former team in week four of the season as the Crimson Tide earned a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now, another Tide standout is about to face its former program. Before last year, Henry To’oto’o was on the opposite end of the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. Nick Saban recruited him in 2019 to play for the Crimson Tide, but the California native chose the University of Tennessee. He became an impactful player for the Volunteers; however, he finished winless in two attempts against Alabama. To’oto’o earned his first victory cigar in 2021 with the Tide getting a 52-24 win over the Vols.
tdalabamamag.com
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama
Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football begins prep work for Tennessee matchup
Alabama football is preparing for a marquee matchup against Tennessee this weekend. On Tuesday, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide started prep work for the Volunteers. Both teams enter Saturday’s game undefeated with potential College Football Playoff implications. Tennessee has yet to defeat the Tide in the Saban era.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery From Alabama football Tuesday Practice ahead of Tennessee
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday ahead of its matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos are courtesy of Alabama Athletics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Recap of Alabama football huge recruiting weekend
Alabama football hosted a loaded list of recruits over the weekend for its biggest recruiting weekend of the season. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a recap of the Tide’s recruiting efforts last week on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Deontae Lawson continues strong outings for Alabama at linebacker
Alabama is hopeful to have Jaylen Moody (kidney) back at weakside linebacker this week. The senior did not dress out or play versus Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Nick Saban wants everyone in for the Tennessee matchup, but he has been pleased with a young player if Moody cannot go. Deontae Lawson, a redshirt freshman, pushed Moody throughout preseason camp. He nearly took a starting job from the veteran, but Moody edged out Lawson.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers rising 2023 DB Tyler Scott
Tyler Scott reported an offer from Alabama football Monday after visiting the Crimson Tide over the weekend. Scott attends Pebblebrook High School in Georgia, and he garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds 30 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami and others. The Georgia...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Jalen Milroe played with ‘a lot of anxiety’ vs Texas A&M
In his first career start at Alabama, Jalen Milroe’s performance at quarterback was a bit of a mixed bag. Although he threw for three touchdowns he matched that production with the number of turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) while throwing for just 111 yards on the night. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Kickoff time and TV network announced for Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Alabama’s upcoming matchup against Mississippi State on Oct. 22 officially has its start time and television network set. It was announced on Monday that the Crimson Tide will kickoff against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN. It will also serve as Alabama’s 2022 homecoming game.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN College GameDay to cover Alabama-Tennessee game
Alabama and Tennessee are both undefeated in this rivalry matchup for the first time since 1989. The Crimson Tide travels to Neyland Stadium on Saturday to face the Volunteers. ESPN’s College GameDay did Alabama’s meeting against Texas during week two, and the crew is excited for the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. According to Kirk Herbstreit, the GameDay crew will be in Knoxville (Tenn.) for a top-10 matchup between Alabama and Tennessee.
tdalabamamag.com
Tennesse QB Hendon Hooker sees Alabama as a ‘championship game’
Hendon Hooker can become the first Tennessee quarterback to defeat a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team, and the first signal-caller since Eric Ainge (2006) to beat the Crimson Tide in the 2000s era. He is guiding a program that is very exciting in year two under Josh Heupel. Volunteers fans believe...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
tdalabamamag.com
Tennessee fans to orange-out Neyland Stadium for Alabama game
Tennessee fans are attempting to pull out all the stops for the Vols’ highly-anticipated matchup against Alabama this weekend. Several Tennessee fans recently started a campaign for an orange-out for this weekend’s matchup. Both the Crimson Tide and the Vols are undefeated heading into Saturday. Alabama was ranked at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll while Tennessee came in at No. 6.
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
Comments / 0