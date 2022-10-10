ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#Sports#Foxboro#The New England Patriots#The Detroit Lions#The Cleveland Browns
lastwordonsports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy