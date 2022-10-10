Kim Kardashian blows kiss as she gets booed at LA Rams game

Kim Kardashian got booed at this weekend's Los Angeles Rams when she appeared on the Jumbotron.

On Sunday (9 October), after the camera showed John Legend on the screen, it panned over to the reality TV star and SKIMS founder, who smiled, blew a kiss, and waved at fellow audience members, despite the loud hostile reception.

Fans of Kardashian wasted no time taking to Twitter to come to her defence.

One person wrote: "She had her child with her. People are just jealous."

"It's a shame they booed her with her son there! Grow up, people!" another agreed.

A third wrote: "Kim K is so sweet and nice, but incredible intelligent as well. It's their loss. Take Ye, he has controversy in the news; she wants to emotionally support him and sends a video of their kids singing his song. Then he comes back and talks trash about her."

Arrow star Stephen Amell also came to Kardashian's aid, noting that it's a "compliment" to be booed at a sports event.

"Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don't know you think they dislike you, it means you are super duper famous," he wrote.

The Kardashian's star appeared unbothered by the booing and documented her NFL outing with her son Saint on her Instagram Stories .

The 6-year-old sported a Jalen Ramsey jersey and a matching hat, waved a yellow flag, and cheered during touchdowns as the Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys 10-22.

Saint not only shared his support from the stands, but also got onto the field and saw the Rams' 2022 Super Bowl trophy.

Kardashian didn't appear to bring her and ex-husband Kanye West's other children — North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to the game with Saint.

West was in the press last week for wearing a "White Lives Matter" tee at his surprise Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week.

He also took to his Instagram, ranting about slamming Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and other stars.

According to Page Six , the rapper's Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted over the weekend as a result of anti-Semitic messages.

Friends of his also exclusively told the outlet that they were shared amid a psychiatric episode .

Kardashian hasn't reacted to her former spouse's social media endeavors, but her sister Khloé Kardashian did in an Instagram comment last Wednesday (5 October).

"Please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," the Good American co-founder wrote to West.

