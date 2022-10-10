ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

What we learned from Week 7 of the high school football season

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1v1l_0iTNGHZA00

By now, most of the conference championships have been decided. Teams are finishing league play and are either gearing up for the playoffs or next season.

Here's what we learned from Week 7.

Armada has made the BWAC title race much more interesting

Thanks to Armada's upset victory over North Branch, there's now a three-team tie for first place in the BWAC with one week of league play remaining. The Tigers, Broncos and Croswell-Lexington are all 4-1 in conference play. Let's look at the title-clinching scenarios.

First, a win for any of the three teams means they'll secure at least a share of the championship. But Armada can't win the BWAC title outright, as Cros-Lex and North Branch play each other in Week 8. The best the Tigers can do is to clinch a share of it with a victory over Richmond.

But the Pioneers and Broncos still have a shot to be the conference's lone champion. For that to happen, the winner of their game will also need Armada to lose. Of course, a loss for any of these teams guarantees a second-place finish.

Marine City has serious depth at quarterback

Everyone knows about Mariners starting quarterback Jeffery Heaslip. In six games this season, the senior is 47-of-82 for 728 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception. He's also rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

But Marine City's backup QB, Lyncoln Osterland, has shown promise in limited in action. The freshman got the start in place of an injured Heaslip in Week 2 and led the Mariners to a 56-14 win over Clawson. Osterland finished 7-of-9 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

He's played briefly in two other games, including last week's 47-8 triumph over Clinton Township Clintondale. Osterland went 2-of-4 passing for 42 yards.

Are those numbers a small sample size? Absolutely. But the first-year player has proven he can fill in and handle the offense if needed. And having that kind of depth at the game's most important position is ideal at this time of year.

Marysville is making a late push for a playoff spot

Two weeks ago, the Vikings were 2-3. But a pair of strong defensive showings have propelled them back into the postseason chase.

Marysville has won its last two games against Clintondale and St. Clair by scores of 23-6 and 20-0, respectively. The latter was the Vikings' first shutout victory since Sept. 13, 2019.

Marysville totaled 228 rushing yards against the Saints last week. Running back Carter Saccucci finished with 70 yards and one touchdown on 14 attempts. Fullback Tyler McKenney added a 12-yard rushing touchdown while Ben LaValley chipped in 71 yards on three carries.

Up next for Marysville is a road trip to Warren Lincoln, which is 2-4. The Vikings then close the season at Port Huron (5-2) on Oct. 21. It hasn't been the easiest year, but they still control their own postseason destiny.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

