Health science, dual enrollment drive majority of technical colleges' enrollment

Enrollment growth remained largely unchanged at South Dakota’s technical colleges this fall, according to the South Dakota Board of Technical Education’s fall 2022 enrollment count of all full-time, part-time and dual-enrolled students.

The system grew by 106 students from last year’s enrollment count of 7,134, to 7,240 students this year, according to the report.

A full report on the system’s enrollment growth will be heard in the Board of Technical Education’s meeting in Rapid City on Thursday.

Dual enrollment is incredibly popular within the technical college system, with 1,346 dual-enrollment students. If it was it own major, dual enrollment would the the second most popular in the system.

Dual enrollment allows high school students to enroll in college-level courses through one of the four technical colleges, receiving both high school and college credit when they pass.

The dual enrollment program has grown from 285 students in 2014 to 1,346 students this year.

About 5,900 students were full-time or part-time students. Just under 1,700 students are enrolled in health science majors, the most popular career cluster.

Southeast Technical College

2021 enrollment: 2,381

2022 enrollment: 2,453

Enrollment grew by 72 students at STC. Southeast’s five most popular career clusters include:

Health science (771 students)

Business management & administration (315 students)

Architecture & construction (241 students)

Information technology (240 students)

Transportation, distribution & logistics (149 students)

If it were a major, dual enrollment would be the third-most popular program at STC, with 251 students enrolled.

Lake Area Technical College

2021 enrollment: 2,190

2022 enrollment: 2,238

Enrollment grew by 48 students at LATC. Lake Area’s five most popular career clusters include:

Health science (392 students)

Transportation, distribution & logistics (347 students)

Agriculture, food & natural resources (231 students)

Manufacturing (197 students)

Marketing (160 students)

If it were a major, dual enrollment would be the most popular program at LATC, with 422 students enrolled.

Western Dakota Technical College

2021 enrollment: 1,330

2022 enrollment: 1,315

Enrollment shrank by 15 students at WDTC. Western Dakota’s most popular career cluster is health science, with 339 students enrolled this year.

If it were a major, dual enrollment would be the most popular program at WDTC, with 504 students enrolled.

Mitchell Technical College

2021 enrollment: 1,233

2022 enrollment: 1,234

Enrollment grew by one student at MTC. Mitchell’s three most popular career clusters include:

Architecture & construction (304 students)

Agriculture, food & natural resources (199 students)

Health science (190 students)

If it were a major, dual enrollment would be the third-most popular program at MTC, with 169 students enrolled.