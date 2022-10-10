ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 26, charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appears in court and is remanded in custody

By Eleanor Dye For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appeared at crown court today for the first time and was remanded in custody.

Michael Daymond, 26, is charged with killing Maya Louise Chappell at her home in County Durham last month.

The toddler was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to reports of a medical incident at a home in Shotton Colliery in County Durham on Wednesday, September 28.

She died on Friday, September 30 after two days in intensive care at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM65L_0iTNG7p900
Michael Daymond (pictured), 26, is charged with killing Maya Louise Chappell at her home in County Durham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3fdu_0iTNG7p900
The toddler was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to reports of a medical incident at a home in Shotton Colliery in County Durham on September 28

Maya's father James Chappell earlier paid tribute to his 'beautiful brave little girl' who was 'too good for this world' on Facebook.

Michael Daymond appeared today at Teesside Crown Court charged with murdering the toddler.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, the bearded 26-year-old defendant appeared via a video-link from HMP Leeds prison.

Judge Howard Crowson set a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 13 with a provisional trial date set for March 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knOVb_0iTNG7p900
Maya's father James Chappell earlier paid tribute to his 'beautiful brave little girl' who was 'too good for this world' on Facebook

Daymond was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

The judge told him: 'It's important you are open with your lawyers about anything you think might be relevant.'

Maya's father James previously said on Facebook: 'It breaks my heart to be writing this but sadly my beautiful brave little girl has gained her wings she was too good for this world and as a reward she's going to play in the stars.

'I love you so much Maya Louise Chappell, you are my life, my earth and my idol and I'll always look up to you and love you with all my heart. RIP baby girl.

'Anyone who would like to pay their respects via social media are more than welcome.'

Sara Smith
1d ago

that's what you get when you leave your children with people you don't really know anything about..these women who meet men and bring them in they're home and leave them alone with them..what do you expect

