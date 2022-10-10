Kansas State football's defense finds winning formula in 10-9 victory over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Kansas State's defense was confident that keeping Iowa State out of the end zone would be good enough.

In the end, not even that was an option.

"We talk about field goals aren't going to kill us, they're not going to beat us, and they didn't tonight," linebacker Austin Moore said after the Wildcats limited Iowa State to 276 yards and three field goals in a 10-9 victory Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium.

Maybe so, but after K-State took a one-point lead on Chris Tennant's 30-yard field goal with 7:14 left, the defense had no margin for error the rest of the way. A fourth Iowa State field goal would have sent the Wildcats home with their first Big 12 loss.

But thanks to two more heroic stands by the defense, Iowa State twice took possession near midfield in the last 5 1/2 minutes, but ultimately had nothing to show for it.

"Just one play at a time, that was our mentality the whole time," said Moore, who finished with six tackles, including one for loss, and broke up two passes. "One play at a time, do our job, good or bad, (and) move on to the next play."

K-State football leads Big 12 with 3-0 conference record at halfway point

With the victory, K-State reached the halfway point of the regular season with a 5-1 record and sits alone atop the Big 12 at 3-0, though TCU and Oklahoma State — the Wildcats' next two opponents — also are unbeaten at 2-0.

After Tennant's field goal put K-State in front, Iowa State returned a short kickoff to the Wildcat 49-yard line, but netted just four yards on the next three plays. The Cyclones punted, got a defensive stop of their own and then had the ball back at their own 48 with 3:24 to go.

Again, the Wildcat defense was equal to the task.

"My mentality going into (the final series) was, we've got to get a stop here," said free safety Josh Hayes, who led the Wildcats with a career-high 11 tackles. "We've got to win this game.

"It was on the defense, and we all knew that. Once we walked out on the field we knew that we were going to have to walk off victors, and I feel like we did."

After two incomplete passes, Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers hit Jaylin Noel on a short crossing route that Hayes sniffed out, stopping him in the open field for a 3-yard gain. Then on fourth down, Dekkers threw an out route to Xavier Hutchinson, who kept his feet inbounds but could not hang onto the ball.

"That was a close one," Hayes said. "He's a heck of a player, so with that one right there, we kind of got lucky because he had the ball in his hands, both feet inbounds."

K-State's offense took it from there with 2:29 left, picking up a first down and running out the clock.

The offense managed just the one field goal in the second half — Tennant missed one from 33 yards in the third quarter — but took some pressure off the defense by holding the ball for 18 minutes. That was a complete reversal of the opening half when the Cyclones owned time of possession with 18 minutes.

"That was really big," Moore said. "The really big thing, too, was just getting us rested up on defense. Taking that time, we were ready to go back out and play 100%."

K-State football's defense came out more proactive in second half

In its 12 minutes on the field the second half, the defense also was more proactive, going after Dekkers with a series of blitzes while leaving Hayes and cornerbacks Ekow Boye-Doe and Julius Brents to handle Iowa State's receivers man-to-man.

"We dialed up a bunch," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "In the first half we didn't blitz enough, probably, and some little passes were hurting us. But we were stopping them in the red zone.

"And then in the second half, Ekow and Julius and Josh thought they could match up. The key with matching up is we were going to bring pressure. Whether we got sacks or not, we were going to get (Dekkers) to throw the ball fast. The key to the whole thing was they were completing some passes and we were tackling them quite a bit short."

The Wildcats also were playing shorthanded on defense after strong-side linebacker Khalid Duke went down with an injury in the opening minute. Duke, who missed the final 10 games of the 2021 season with a knee injury, had three sacks last week in a victory over Texas Tech.

Redshirt freshman Desmond Purnell stepped in for Duke and recorded three tackles with two pass breakups.

The Wildcats also were without defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah for part of the first quarter, though he did return and record a sack.

After K-State's offense led the way in victories at Oklahoma and against Texas Tech the previous two weeks, it was the defense's turn to get the job done.

"That's what we're here for. We're here to make plays," Hayes said. "Man, we didn't let them get into the end zone once

"They had to kick three field goals and we end up winning the game by one point. It just felt like it was a close game and could have gone either way, and we got us one."

The Wildcats are off this week, then head to Fort Worth on Oct. 22 to take on TCU.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

