ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJWjt_0iTNFzzz00

ZANE CARTER

School: Buena

Year: Senior

Sport: Football

Comment: The do-it-all star showed off his array of skills in leading Buena to a dramatic 10-7 win over arch rival Ventura on Friday night. On offense, the quarterback completed 18 of 27 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 23 yards. On defense, the cornerback had an interception. On special teams, Carter had a 41-yard punt and drilled the game-winning field goal from 43 yards as time expired. The Bulldogs improved to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the Channel League.

SARAH SHAW

School: La Reina

Sport: Volleyball

Comment: The 6-foot-2 sophomore helped lead the Regents to two victories in the Tri-Valley League last week. On Tuesday, she finished with 16 kills and four blocks in a 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of St. Bonaventure. On Thursday, she had 21 kills in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 win over Foothill Tech. For the season, Shaw has compiled 38 aces, 303 kills, 68 blocks, and 110 digs.

The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthopedics#Buena#The Channel League#Foothill Tech
MaxPreps

High school volleyball rankings: Cathedral Catholic wins GEICO title, moves to 30-0 to stay atop of MaxPreps Top 25

The Dons won the GEICO High School Volleyball Invitational with victories over Ponte Vedra — the Florida 7A runner-up last season — and Papillion-LaVista South (Papillion, Neb.), the event's host. Juliana Conn's group hasn't dropped a set this season while winning the GEICO title, the Kamehameha Tournament and Durango Fall Classic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lompoc Record

Braves girls tennis team unbeaten in Ocean League matches

The Lompoc girls tennis team has responded to playing in a new CIF section and a new league by going 12-0 in Ocean League matches as of this writing. The Braves were 12-2, 12-0 overall. The Braves had clinched the league title with a win at home against Pioneer Valley Tuesday.
LOMPOC, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy