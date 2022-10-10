ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Victor Valley Union High School District’s program wins Golden Bell Award

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXtSd_0iTNFxEX00

The Victor Valley Union High School District’s Family Engagement Program was recognized as one of the best programs of its kind in the state, winning a 2022 Golden Bell Award from the California School Boards Association.

CSBA announced Friday that VVUHSD was among the winners of the Golden Bell, an honor bestowed upon only a handful of schools and districts in the state each year.

The school district took home the award in the Family/Student/Community Engagement category and will be recognized at the CSBA annual conference on Dec. 1. in San Diego.

“A parent is the child’s first teacher, and parent partnerships are vital to the success of a school district,” said VVUHSD Superintendent Carl J. Coles. “Although we continue to do the important work of parent and family engagement regardless of accolades, it’s nice to see our outstanding team recognized for building strong relationships within our community.”

Beginning in 2016, VVUHSD launched a program that was the first of its kind in the High Desert, hiring Family Engagement Liaisons at seven VVUHSD campuses.

These employees offer parent workshops, multi-week parent academies, home visits for families in need, opportunities to meet and interact with principals, a technology program providing computer literacy training as well as free computers, and various other outreach activities and events.

Since the program’s inception, VVUHSD schools have seen a positive impact on school climate in culture as well as an uptick in graduation rates coupled with a declining dropout rate. The district-wide graduation rate grew by more than 11% points in four years, and over that same timespan, the district’s dropout rate fell nearly six percentage points.

“I look forward to where the program is going in the future,” said VVUHSD Director of Student Services Michael Williford, who oversees the program. “We are already talking about adding a parent resource fair, a student summit and some other new events. We have a bunch of great leaders on this team and great individuals who care about families.”

This is VVUHSD’s fourth Golden Bell Award. University Prep was recognized for its Senior Transition Program in 2019. The district was also honored as part of the Mountain Desert Economic Partnership in 2020. Cobalt Institute of Math & Science won the award for its STEM academy in 2021.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 0

Related
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system

Changes to the current system of booster club funding for Waunakee school district athletic teams are needed to ensure equity among the girls and boys. That’s according to an audit of the Waunakee school district’s athletic offerings and their compliance with Title IX, or the Education Amendments of 1972. Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee Community School District superintendent, presented the report at the board’s Oct. 10 meeting, noting that inequities in booster...
WAUNAKEE, WI
New Haven Independent

1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School

Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Climate#High Desert#Highschool#Golden Bell Award#Vvuhsd#The Golden Bell
MassLive.com

Westfield High School will see new science labs, safety initiatives and tennis courts improvements

WESTFIELD — A state grant totaling $1,005,000 will be used for science labs, safety initiatives, tennis courts and improvements at Westfield High School. “We are very pleased to have Senator Velis present this check for much their needed success,” Superintendent of Schools Stefan J. Czaporowski said. Senator John Velis, D-Westfield, stood in the small crowd of officials and educators on Tuesday and reminisced about where he used to stand in the parking lot when he attended Westfield High School in the late ‘90s.
WESTFIELD, MA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy