The California Highway Patrol will implement a year-long federal grant of $700,000 to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle.

The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe V grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement efforts across California through September 30, 2023.

From Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, there were 7,078 motorcycle-involved crashes resulting in 354 deaths and 6,400 injuries within CHP jurisdiction, an increase of 3% over the previous 12 months.

More: Sheriff's Department receives grant to increase safety on roads

“Motorcycle riders are statistically more likely to be injured or killed when involved in a crash,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “In an effort to ensure every motorist reaches their destination safely, the CHP will continue to use enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to target the leading causes of traffic deaths.”

During the grant period, the CHP will participate in traffic safety education efforts, such as “May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.”

These campaigns will promote the use of the U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets for all riders and raise driver awareness of sharing the road with motorcyclists.

The CHP will also increase enforcement in areas with a high number of motorcycle-involved crashes, which resulted from speed, improper turns and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: California Highway Patrol receives $700K grant to increase safety for motorcyclists