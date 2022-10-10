ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Coombs, Wisner emerge as breakout cross country stars for Organ Mountain

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bk301_0iTNFthd00

LAS CRUCES – Organ Mountain’s cross country past, present and future are exceedingly bright thanks to its two breakout stars.

Sophomores Jeron Wisner and Corbin Coombs have combined to win six meets already this season and rank first and second in the state at the 5A level based on meet times, according to New Mexico Mile Split. Their fellow teammates have dubbed the two the “Dynamic Duo,” and both are in contention to win the state championship meet later this season. Both think they have an opportunity to break the school’s all-time 5K record of 14:58.

“I want to try to shoot for those school records. Some of them are kind of out there and hard to reach, but we want to reach for the stars,” Coombs said. “We’re sophomores, so I think we can get up there.”

The two don’t consider themselves hyper competitive with each other in practices, but there’s no denying that iron sharpens iron in regard to the sophomore duo’s ability. Wisner and Coombs typically don’t find themselves racing against each other during team runs during the week, but the two’s standout abilities usually means they’re leading most packs they run in.

“I definitely think we’re competitive, but we don’t notice it,” Wisner said. “It’s not like something like, ‘Oh I have to beat him,’ but something in the back of our minds is telling us, ‘I need to push it.’”

They still end up battling each other near the front of the pack during meets and regularly propelling each other to better times. Wisner has run a 15:51 5K and Coombs has won a 15:57 5K. Wisner won the Organ Mountain and St. Pius invites while Coombs has won the Silver City, Belen, Mayfield and Centennial invites.

Both have goals to run collegiately, although Wisner said he’d like to be more selective about the program he would like to run for. Wisner ideally would love to run for a national championship-contender cross country program like BYU, Oregon or Stanford, although Coombs said he could envision himself running wherever he chooses to attend college. Coombs’ father played college soccer at Utah State, and he’d like to also play a college sport at a major level.

It was easy for Coombs to jump into cross country after playing soccer for much of his childhood. Coombs said he was already conditioned for cross country after an extensive background in a cardio-centric sport, and Wisner was attracted to cross country by the personal and supportive roles he saw coaches playing.

Although amid their successes, the Dynamic Duo tries to remain humble. And head coach David Nunez said the two’s humility makes them easy to follow as leaders on a cross country program that has enjoyed its fair share of success in past years.

“Having Corbin and Jeron on your team benefits the whole program,” Nunez said. “They are great role models for the kids to follow. Their work ethic is second to none and they are true team leaders.”

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bcsnn.com

New Mexico Head Coach Danny Gonzales Announces Changes to the Lobos Staff

University of New Mexico third-year head coach Danny Gonzales has announced changes to his offensive staff, effective immediately. Derek Warehime, who has served as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2020, has been relieved of his duties. Heath Ridenour, quarterbacks coach, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, and graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will now serve as the interim tight ends coach.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Completes First-Ever Season Sweep of New Mexico State

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team completed a season sweep of the three-time defending Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Champion New Mexico State Aggies for the first time in program history by winning 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9) on Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of 1,018.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

All YISD high school marching bands earn Division I rating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest. Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Silver City, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Belen, NM
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations

It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
Person
Stephen Wagner
krwg.org

Living Here - Las Cruces Young at Heart Chorus

On this next Living Here, we visit with the Las Cruces - Young at Heart Chorus. They have been singing in Las Cruces Senior Citizen homes for the past 50 years. We get to meet two board members Ray Scroggins and George Rushing who tell us what it means to them to sing in the chorus. Find out more about joining the chorus at youngatheartlascruces.website.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Marine recruit from Las Cruces collapses during training, dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A marine recruit from Las Cruces died after he collapsed during a training exercise last month. In a statement released on Saturday, the Marine Corps says Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” at Camp Pendleton near San Diego on Sept. 27. The 18-year-old died at the naval […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Sport#College Soccer#Role Models#Stanford University
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
95.5 KLAQ

Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’

Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Sports
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Elba M. Ramirez Sept. 29, 2022

Elba M. Ramirez, 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Las Cruces, NM, on September 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, José Ramirez, Jr. and son-in-law, José A. Gutierrez. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso

A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Project aims to raise awareness, protect the Gila

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Student filmmakers from New Mexico State University are getting hands-on experience out in the field, while also learning about the history of the Gila wilderness. NMSU partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to create the Gila Film School. The program aims to help protect local wildlife in the Gila wilderness. To help get […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy