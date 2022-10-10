Coombs, Wisner emerge as breakout cross country stars for Organ Mountain

LAS CRUCES – Organ Mountain’s cross country past, present and future are exceedingly bright thanks to its two breakout stars.

Sophomores Jeron Wisner and Corbin Coombs have combined to win six meets already this season and rank first and second in the state at the 5A level based on meet times, according to New Mexico Mile Split. Their fellow teammates have dubbed the two the “Dynamic Duo,” and both are in contention to win the state championship meet later this season. Both think they have an opportunity to break the school’s all-time 5K record of 14:58.

“I want to try to shoot for those school records. Some of them are kind of out there and hard to reach, but we want to reach for the stars,” Coombs said. “We’re sophomores, so I think we can get up there.”

The two don’t consider themselves hyper competitive with each other in practices, but there’s no denying that iron sharpens iron in regard to the sophomore duo’s ability. Wisner and Coombs typically don’t find themselves racing against each other during team runs during the week, but the two’s standout abilities usually means they’re leading most packs they run in.

“I definitely think we’re competitive, but we don’t notice it,” Wisner said. “It’s not like something like, ‘Oh I have to beat him,’ but something in the back of our minds is telling us, ‘I need to push it.’”

They still end up battling each other near the front of the pack during meets and regularly propelling each other to better times. Wisner has run a 15:51 5K and Coombs has won a 15:57 5K. Wisner won the Organ Mountain and St. Pius invites while Coombs has won the Silver City, Belen, Mayfield and Centennial invites.

Both have goals to run collegiately, although Wisner said he’d like to be more selective about the program he would like to run for. Wisner ideally would love to run for a national championship-contender cross country program like BYU, Oregon or Stanford, although Coombs said he could envision himself running wherever he chooses to attend college. Coombs’ father played college soccer at Utah State, and he’d like to also play a college sport at a major level.

It was easy for Coombs to jump into cross country after playing soccer for much of his childhood. Coombs said he was already conditioned for cross country after an extensive background in a cardio-centric sport, and Wisner was attracted to cross country by the personal and supportive roles he saw coaches playing.

Although amid their successes, the Dynamic Duo tries to remain humble. And head coach David Nunez said the two’s humility makes them easy to follow as leaders on a cross country program that has enjoyed its fair share of success in past years.

“Having Corbin and Jeron on your team benefits the whole program,” Nunez said. “They are great role models for the kids to follow. Their work ethic is second to none and they are true team leaders.”

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.