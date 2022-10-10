ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing

A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, TX
Lumberton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man, police say

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a 62-year-old man who threatened him with a machete, authorities said. According to KBMT and KFDM, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Church Loop in Lumberton. After receiving a call to help medical personnel, a Lumberton police officer arrived at the scene and encountered a man armed with a machete, authorities said.
LUMBERTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police

A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide

A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machete#Violent Crime#Lumbmerton#The Texas Rangers#Kfdm#Ems#Church Loop#Taser
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man, 63, reportedly flees from police following crash

A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS releases name of hit and run auto-pedestrian fatality victim

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo, 60, of Port Arthur, was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene of the auto-pedestrian fatality late Sunday night. The DPS preliminary investigation indicates that at about 11 p.m. Sunday, October 9,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments

Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BPD investigating auto-pedestrian crash on College near I-10

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in the 4500 block of College Street near O'Reilly Auto Parts. Police say it's a possible fatality. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A KFDM/Fox 4 photojournalist saw a bicycle lying in the road near a pickup...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy