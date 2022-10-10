Read full article on original website
Officer shoots gun-wielding suspect overnight in downtown St. Louis
Shots fired in downtown St. Louis led to an officer-involved shooting overnight.
St. Louis bike squad officer shoots suspect overnight
A suspect is shot and injured after St. Louis City Police say he pointed a gun at a bicycle officer. Citizens had alerted police about a man firing shots.
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
Officer shoots, injures man suspected of firing shots in downtown St. Louis Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot late Tuesday night following an altercation with police in downtown St. Louis. He was taken into police custody but has not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Ferguson murder victim was targeted, police say
Investigators with the Ferguson Police Department believe a man who was shot and killed overnight was targeted.
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Jennings Monday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Jennings Monday night. The incident happened at approximately 7:27 p.m. in the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman on the ground. She was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but […]
advantagenews.com
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
Police correction: Woman still alive after being hit by vehicle
St. Louis County police have issued a correction and apology over a prior statement about a crash involving a pedestrian in Jennings.
ksgf.com
St. Louis Boy Dies After Shooting Himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler fatally shot himself in the head in a St. Louis neighborhood. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon before officers arrived. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was pronounced dead later that day. No additional details...
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
Toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis ID’d, father arrested
Police identified a toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis, one day after the tragic incident.
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
St. Louis-area police say Missouri’s juvenile crime point system needs update
Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level.
Man found shot to death inside his Ferguson home early Tuesday morning
FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning. In a press release, the Ferguson Police Department said they were called to the area of North Elizabeth and Royal avenues just after midnight for a report of shots fired. When...
abc17news.com
Toddler shot in head in St. Louis, rushed to hospital
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was shot in the head Monday in St. Louis and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No additional details about the shooting were immediately released, but the parking lot of an auto parts store was taped off by police afterward. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that as of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
KMOV
Creve Coeur Police use a drone in apprehension of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police officers received a call around 4 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off of Guelbreth Road,...
FOX2now.com
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning. Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. …. Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday...
