Maryland Heights, MO

Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Pedestrian hit and killed in Jennings Monday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Jennings Monday night. The incident happened at approximately 7:27 p.m. in the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman on the ground. She was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but […]
#Shooting#St Louis County#Police#Violent Crime
advantagenews.com

Two injured in Alton fight, one critical

What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
ksgf.com

St. Louis Boy Dies After Shooting Himself

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler fatally shot himself in the head in a St. Louis neighborhood. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon before officers arrived. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was pronounced dead later that day. No additional details...
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
abc17news.com

Toddler shot in head in St. Louis, rushed to hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was shot in the head Monday in St. Louis and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No additional details about the shooting were immediately released, but the parking lot of an auto parts store was taped off by police afterward. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that as of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
