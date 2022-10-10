ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye Brook, NY

Girls soccer: Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (Oct. 3-9)

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago

After an action-packed slate of games, it's time to take a look at some of the standout performers from throughout the week.

Last week, Blind Brook's Jordyn Shohet was voted lohud Player of the Week after netting a couple of overtime game-winners.

We would like you, the reader, to survey our Player of the Week finalists and cast your vote. The players' credentials are listed above the fan poll — which will be live until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced on social media accounts on Tuesday night.

Let's meet the candidates. If the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, you may vote by clicking here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdRzN_0iTNE7kj00

Girls soccer : A class-by-class dive into Section 1 teams to keep an eye on for the second half of the season

Scoreboard: Scores, results and more from Oct. 3-9 high school girls soccer games

Last week: Standout performers from high school girls soccer for Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Julia Arbelaez, Somers

The sophomore forward impressed in a 3-0 marquee win over Rye, having a hand in all three goals in the win. However, she was consistent all week in other wins against John Jay-Cross River and Brewster, compiling four goals and three assists to move into the top spot as Lower Hudson Valley's leading scorer.

Kate Comar, Yonkers Montessori

With the Eagles' leading scorer out for a sinus infection, the YMA freshman stepped up big. She had three goals and one assist in a win over Lincoln early in the week, then netted a hat trick in the Eagles' 5-2 win over Saunders in the Yonkers City tournament semifinals.

Marissa Graziano, Pearl River

The Iona commit has been a force in the midfield and had a hand in getting the Pirates on the scoreboard in a week that included wins over Nyack and Hen Hud, plus a draw with rival Tappan Zee. She netted two goals over Nyack, assisted in a 2-1 win over Hen Hud, then netted another goal on the Dutchmen.

Kaitlyn Howell, Pelham

The Pelican goalie helped her team go 3-1 for the week and posted back--to-back shutouts against Eastchester on consecutive days to top off the four-game stretch. She also reached her 100th save of the season.

Piper Klammer, Mahopac

The senior forward impressed in victory or defeat, helping the Indians create numerous offensive opportunities. This week, they earned wins over Scarsdale B, Hen Hud and Yonkers, while remaining competitive in a close 1-0 loss with Arlington. She finished the week with four goals and three assists, including one well-placed assist for the game-winning goal against Hen Hud in overtime.

Sofia Miller, Harrison

After a big game to top off the previous week against Eastchester, she fed off the momentum for another big week, dishing out two crucial assists, including on the game-winner, to help the Huskies top Pelham, 3-2. The Huskies battled to a scoreless draw with rival Rye, then she followed up with two goals and two assists against Port Chester.

Gianna Piscopiello, North Rockland

The Red Raiders are on a roll, picking up three-straight wins over Suffern, East Ramapo and John Jay-East Fishkill. The North Rockland senior played a big role in all three games, netting two goals and two assists throughout the 3-0 stretch, but her high work rate helped create opportunities for her teammates during the week.

Sofia Rosenblatt, Irvington

After a loss to Albertus Magnus a week before, she helped the Bulldogs bounce back with a 2-0 week over neighboring rivals Hastings and Dobbs Ferry. She had two goals against the Yellow Jackets, but she had been active throughout in the midfield, setting up plays, disrupting opponents' momentum, and getting the Bulldogs going in counter attacks.

Dylan Zednik, Briarcliff

The Bucknell-bound goalkeeper has made an impact since returning mid-season after an ACL injury last October. She produced back-to-back clean sheets against Blind Brook and Pleasantville in a 2-0 week for the Bears. Against the Panthers, she also made several key one-on-one saves that helped Briarcliff stay in the hunt for the league crown.

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Girls soccer: Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (Oct. 3-9)

Comments / 0

Related
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
bestofnj.com

Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville Welcomes All

The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffern, NY
City
Somers, NY
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
City
Rye Brook, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Irvington, NY
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
City
Nyack, NY
City
Mahopac, NY
City
Arlington, NY
City
Eastchester, NY
City
Harrison, NY
Bassey BY

BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albertus Magnus
Person
Kaitlyn
boozyburbs.com

Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ

Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Daily Voice

Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa

UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
rcbizjournal.com

Letchworth Village Developer To Unveil Updated Plan On Oct 12 At Patriot Hills Golf Course Including Walking Trails & New Rec Center

Stony Point Signed MOU To Negotiate With Developer; MOU Gives Both Town & Developer Nonbinding Flexibility To Move Forward. Stony Point Voters Asked To Authorize Sale Of Land. In 2021, a slim majority of Stony Point voters said no to a proposed development at Letchworth Village because they worried about the developer’s inexperience and because the rigidity of an already-negotiated contract to sell both the land and golf course left too little wiggle room for change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Rye#Lower Hudson Valley#Yma#Lincoln
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Toll Brothers Pitches 160 Units for Thornwood Legion of Christ Property

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers is in contract to purchase the Legion of Christ property on Columbus Avenue in Thornwood and expects to submit a zoning change request to build 160 townhouses at the site. Representatives for the company pitched the plan to the Mount Pleasant Town Board last week...
THORNWOOD, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe restaurant named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry

MONROE – The Captain’s Table restaurant has been inducted into the New York State Business Preservation Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Created earlier this year, the registry highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed...
MONROE, NY
pix11.com

How long until we change the clocks?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house

Filmmaker and funnyman Adam Sandler has added to his real estate holdings by paying $4.1 million for a midcentury rambler in Pacific Palisades. Sandler bought the 1,840-square-foot ranch house at 15415 Albright Street, Dirt.com reported. The three-bedroom, two-bath house was built in 1947 and has been remodeled, with an updated...
PALISADES, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy