Girls soccer: Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (Oct. 3-9)

Julia Arbelaez, Somers

The sophomore forward impressed in a 3-0 marquee win over Rye, having a hand in all three goals in the win. However, she was consistent all week in other wins against John Jay-Cross River and Brewster, compiling four goals and three assists to move into the top spot as Lower Hudson Valley's leading scorer.

Kate Comar, Yonkers Montessori

With the Eagles' leading scorer out for a sinus infection, the YMA freshman stepped up big. She had three goals and one assist in a win over Lincoln early in the week, then netted a hat trick in the Eagles' 5-2 win over Saunders in the Yonkers City tournament semifinals.

Marissa Graziano, Pearl River

The Iona commit has been a force in the midfield and had a hand in getting the Pirates on the scoreboard in a week that included wins over Nyack and Hen Hud, plus a draw with rival Tappan Zee. She netted two goals over Nyack, assisted in a 2-1 win over Hen Hud, then netted another goal on the Dutchmen.

Kaitlyn Howell, Pelham

The Pelican goalie helped her team go 3-1 for the week and posted back--to-back shutouts against Eastchester on consecutive days to top off the four-game stretch. She also reached her 100th save of the season.

Piper Klammer, Mahopac

The senior forward impressed in victory or defeat, helping the Indians create numerous offensive opportunities. This week, they earned wins over Scarsdale B, Hen Hud and Yonkers, while remaining competitive in a close 1-0 loss with Arlington. She finished the week with four goals and three assists, including one well-placed assist for the game-winning goal against Hen Hud in overtime.

Sofia Miller, Harrison

After a big game to top off the previous week against Eastchester, she fed off the momentum for another big week, dishing out two crucial assists, including on the game-winner, to help the Huskies top Pelham, 3-2. The Huskies battled to a scoreless draw with rival Rye, then she followed up with two goals and two assists against Port Chester.

Gianna Piscopiello, North Rockland

The Red Raiders are on a roll, picking up three-straight wins over Suffern, East Ramapo and John Jay-East Fishkill. The North Rockland senior played a big role in all three games, netting two goals and two assists throughout the 3-0 stretch, but her high work rate helped create opportunities for her teammates during the week.

Sofia Rosenblatt, Irvington

After a loss to Albertus Magnus a week before, she helped the Bulldogs bounce back with a 2-0 week over neighboring rivals Hastings and Dobbs Ferry. She had two goals against the Yellow Jackets, but she had been active throughout in the midfield, setting up plays, disrupting opponents' momentum, and getting the Bulldogs going in counter attacks.

Dylan Zednik, Briarcliff

The Bucknell-bound goalkeeper has made an impact since returning mid-season after an ACL injury last October. She produced back-to-back clean sheets against Blind Brook and Pleasantville in a 2-0 week for the Bears. Against the Panthers, she also made several key one-on-one saves that helped Briarcliff stay in the hunt for the league crown.

