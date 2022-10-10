ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Reminders ahead of Saturday’s SU/NC State game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When SU takes on NC State on Saturday more than 40,000 people are expected to fill the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets are still available for the ACC conference clash. Here’s what Orange Nation should keep in mind if they’re headed to the game: The game starts at 3:30 p.m., but parking […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Power Wheelchair Soccer tournament set for this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — The way technology has advanced in this day and age sports really can be for everyone. Case in point is the game of power wheelchair soccer. Peyton Sefick of CNY United joins Bridge Street now to share details about the sport and their upcoming event this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

A large crowd of Syracuse fans could fix sound issues in the Dome

Preparations for this weekend's ranked matchup in the Dome are already underway. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's game between #15 NC State and #18 Syracuse. The crowd will be the biggest one of the season thus far. While the Dome underwent more renovations this Summer, some fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Colin Mochrie performing in Syracuse this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Armed with only their wits, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage as part of their tour, “Scared Scriptless.”. They’re taking their wits to Syracuse when they perform at the Oncenter this Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

SU at Clemson to be televised on NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The ACC conference announce Monday that game between 18th ranked Syracuse (5-0) at 4th ranked Clemson (6-0) will be televised by ABC and air on NewsChannel 9. The game is Saturday, October 22nd, kick-off will be at noon. The Orange will host 15th ranked North...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Liverpool’s Emerson Gellert

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Emerson Gellert has been making a big splash for Liverpool. “One swimmer that comes to practice every day who is ready to work, ready to practice, and is a captain,” says head coach Madison Hall. Gellert made the varsity swim team as an eighth...
LIVERPOOL, NY
localsyr.com

No. 7 Syracuse Men’s Soccer Beats Loyola

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse’s attack was dynamic and efficient in a 6-1 win over nonconference foe Loyola. Five different Orange found the back of the net in the 90 minutes. No. 7 ranked ‘Cuse men’s soccer now has 10 wins on the season, which marks the first double-digit win season since 2016.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Chris Bunch

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season draws near with the team’s first exhibition game just over two weeks away. As such, we continue along with our player profiles, this time with freshman forward Chris Bunch. Bunch played three seasons of high school basketball at De La Salle in...
SYRACUSE, NY
#The Syracuse Basketball#Monroe Madness#The Dewitt Rotary Club#Drumlins
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended

Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

“Wizard of Oz” has roots in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — “Wizard of Oz” fans know the stories in the book have roots here in Central New York, where author L. Frank Baum grew up. In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. The wizard, it turns out, was actually a ventriloquist turned balloonist.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu

(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street Host Chat – October 11, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Allison chat the big couple of weeks ahead for the Syracuse football team. Plus, there is a weird false advertising law suit centered around the Texas Pete hot sauce brand. The two also discuss the effects of eating late at night and whether this new Walmart fitting room app is worth trying out.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

New York State Marathon and Oktoberfest set for this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Completing a long running race is always satisfying, but throw in some German beer and Oktoberfest, and this year’s Loop the Lake event is even more interesting. Lori Gustafson, Eric Gang, and Sally Frenza join Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming Great New York State...
SYRACUSE, NY

