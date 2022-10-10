Read full article on original website
Reminders ahead of Saturday’s SU/NC State game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When SU takes on NC State on Saturday more than 40,000 people are expected to fill the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets are still available for the ACC conference clash. Here’s what Orange Nation should keep in mind if they’re headed to the game: The game starts at 3:30 p.m., but parking […]
Syracuse basketball players mingled with fans at Monroe Madness and none more so than Joe Girard
Rochester, N.Y. ― The Monroe Madness event at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena ostensibly offered fans in the Lilac City the chance to see Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams up in a pair of intra-squad scrimmages. In reality, Friday’s intimate gathering provided fans the opportunity to...
Power Wheelchair Soccer tournament set for this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The way technology has advanced in this day and age sports really can be for everyone. Case in point is the game of power wheelchair soccer. Peyton Sefick of CNY United joins Bridge Street now to share details about the sport and their upcoming event this weekend.
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse: “We’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament”
SYRACUSE — Jim Boeheim is ready for a redemption tour. On the heels of the first losing season in his near five-decade career as a head coach, the Hall-of-Famer is beyond optimistic regarding his team’s potential for the upcoming year. “We’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament,”...
A large crowd of Syracuse fans could fix sound issues in the Dome
Preparations for this weekend's ranked matchup in the Dome are already underway. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's game between #15 NC State and #18 Syracuse. The crowd will be the biggest one of the season thus far. While the Dome underwent more renovations this Summer, some fans...
Colin Mochrie performing in Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Armed with only their wits, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage as part of their tour, “Scared Scriptless.”. They’re taking their wits to Syracuse when they perform at the Oncenter this Friday.
SU at Clemson to be televised on NewsChannel 9
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The ACC conference announce Monday that game between 18th ranked Syracuse (5-0) at 4th ranked Clemson (6-0) will be televised by ABC and air on NewsChannel 9. The game is Saturday, October 22nd, kick-off will be at noon. The Orange will host 15th ranked North...
Student-Athlete of the Week: Liverpool’s Emerson Gellert
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Emerson Gellert has been making a big splash for Liverpool. “One swimmer that comes to practice every day who is ready to work, ready to practice, and is a captain,” says head coach Madison Hall. Gellert made the varsity swim team as an eighth...
No. 7 Syracuse Men’s Soccer Beats Loyola
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse’s attack was dynamic and efficient in a 6-1 win over nonconference foe Loyola. Five different Orange found the back of the net in the 90 minutes. No. 7 ranked ‘Cuse men’s soccer now has 10 wins on the season, which marks the first double-digit win season since 2016.
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Chris Bunch
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season draws near with the team’s first exhibition game just over two weeks away. As such, we continue along with our player profiles, this time with freshman forward Chris Bunch. Bunch played three seasons of high school basketball at De La Salle in...
ACC Power Rankings: Suddenly, it’s Syracuse carrying expectations in key division matchup
Syracuse, N.Y. — Crank up the time machine; Syracuse is taking it back to the ‘90s. Saturday’s football game against No. 15 North Carolina State will be the first Top 20 matchup in the dome since the 1998 season opener against Tennessee.
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson arrested, suspended
Former Syracuse basketball commit Dior Johnson has been suspended after an arrest on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The Post-Gazette reports Johnson, a freshman basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, was charged Friday in connection with an incident that took place...
“Wizard of Oz” has roots in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — “Wizard of Oz” fans know the stories in the book have roots here in Central New York, where author L. Frank Baum grew up. In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. The wizard, it turns out, was actually a ventriloquist turned balloonist.
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
Syracuse University plans sign atop JMA Dome that will change city’s skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University plans to put five signs around the exterior of the JMA Dome, including one that will change the city skyline and likely serve as an unofficial community landmark. The most notable sign in SU’s plan is a 32-foot tall sign that will be attached...
Bridge Street Host Chat – October 11, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Allison chat the big couple of weeks ahead for the Syracuse football team. Plus, there is a weird false advertising law suit centered around the Texas Pete hot sauce brand. The two also discuss the effects of eating late at night and whether this new Walmart fitting room app is worth trying out.
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $10K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
New York State Marathon and Oktoberfest set for this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Completing a long running race is always satisfying, but throw in some German beer and Oktoberfest, and this year’s Loop the Lake event is even more interesting. Lori Gustafson, Eric Gang, and Sally Frenza join Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming Great New York State...
