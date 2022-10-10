ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Grammy-Award Winning Artists Ledisi, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard & Young Nudy To Headline NCCU’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience

Step Show, Parade, Football Game and Other Signature Events Also Scheduled. Grammy-Award winning artists will ignite the Bull City during North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) 2022 Ultimate Homecoming Experience festivities, Sunday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 5. This year’s line-up for the university’s gospel, hip-hop and alumni concerts includes:...
