Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Shrader named to Maxwell Award Watch List
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Junior quarterback Garrett Shrader has been added to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding football player. Shrader joins star running back Sean Tucker on the list. Tucker has been on the list since the start...
localsyr.com
TOP-20 showdown coming to JMA Wireless Dome Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Top 20 teams collide in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday when No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State. The Orange look to stay undefeated and start the season 6-0 for just the third time since 1935. “This is 15 rounds. Heavyweight,” said...
localsyr.com
Arthur & Chandler Jones make historic gift to SU Athletics
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Years after making their presence felt on the gridiron, the Jones brothers are committed to impacting the Orange football program well into the future. Arthur ’09 and Chandler Jones ’15, who dominated the line of scrimmage for Syracuse from 2005 through 2011, are helping to position Syracuse Athletics—and every person who wears the Orange—for success for years to come. Today the brothers announced a seven-figure commitment in support of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, a state-of-the-art academic and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 student-athletes. Their commitment will assist with construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex.
localsyr.com
Power Wheelchair Soccer tournament set for this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The way technology has advanced in this day and age sports really can be for everyone. Case in point is the game of power wheelchair soccer. Peyton Sefick of CNY United joins Bridge Street now to share details about the sport and their upcoming event this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blufftontoday.com
What makes Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sick about win over FSU in 2021
CLEMSON – Thinking back to last season’s victory against Florida State, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has flashbacks of nausea. “I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” Swinney said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “I mean it was so painful. We were so bad. We won, which is a miracle, but we were so bad.”
Section III football rankings (Week 5): Big changes in Class C
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
localsyr.com
Student-Athlete of the Week: Liverpool’s Emerson Gellert
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Emerson Gellert has been making a big splash for Liverpool. “One swimmer that comes to practice every day who is ready to work, ready to practice, and is a captain,” says head coach Madison Hall. Gellert made the varsity swim team as an eighth...
localsyr.com
DeWitt Rotary Club hosting luncheon featuring Jim Boeheim
(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement over the weekend when the Syracuse Basketball team rolled out its new line-up at Monroe Madness in Rochester. Here at home, fans will have a chance to hear from the boss when Jim Boeheim speaks to the DeWitt Rotary Club next Monday at Drumlins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alamancenews.com
Two local players selected for 2022 NC/SC Shrine Bowl
Williams High School football players Clifton Davis Jr. and Will Rhodes have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Davis, a defensive back and return specialist, and Rhodes, a linebacker, have been key players for the Bulldogs this season. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is...
The Post and Courier
Clemson the city plans rebrand to differentiate from Clemson the university
CLEMSON — When the city of Clemson incorporated in 1943 — changing its name from Calhoun — its residents and leaders couldn’t have known the university’s popularity would mask the small-town charm they’d come to appreciate. With that in mind, the current City Council...
Travelers Rest, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fountain Inn High School football team will have a game with Travelers Rest High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Talent: Kayla LaVine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you ever wonder what happens to the Extraordinary Talent Carrie Lazarus features each week here, NewsChannel 9 has an exciting update to share. A tiny dancer from Liverpool we met seven years ago is living her dream. Don’t let her size fool you, Kayla...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
“Wizard of Oz” has roots in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — “Wizard of Oz” fans know the stories in the book have roots here in Central New York, where author L. Frank Baum grew up. In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. The wizard, it turns out, was actually a ventriloquist turned balloonist.
localsyr.com
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
localsyr.com
Dunkin’ rolls out new rewards system
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America no longer runs on DD Perks®. The internationally known coffee company, Dunkin’, has rebranded its rewards system and renamed it Dunkin’ Rewards™. After large amounts of member feedback, Dunkin’ took their responses…and ran with them. Their new system...
localsyr.com
Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
localsyr.com
New York State Marathon and Oktoberfest set for this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Completing a long running race is always satisfying, but throw in some German beer and Oktoberfest, and this year’s Loop the Lake event is even more interesting. Lori Gustafson, Eric Gang, and Sally Frenza join Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming Great New York State...
Comments / 0