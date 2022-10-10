SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Years after making their presence felt on the gridiron, the Jones brothers are committed to impacting the Orange football program well into the future. Arthur ’09 and Chandler Jones ’15, who dominated the line of scrimmage for Syracuse from 2005 through 2011, are helping to position Syracuse Athletics—and every person who wears the Orange—for success for years to come. Today the brothers announced a seven-figure commitment in support of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, a state-of-the-art academic and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 student-athletes. Their commitment will assist with construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO