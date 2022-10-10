ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Shrader named to Maxwell Award Watch List

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Junior quarterback Garrett Shrader has been added to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding football player. Shrader joins star running back Sean Tucker on the list. Tucker has been on the list since the start...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

TOP-20 showdown coming to JMA Wireless Dome Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Top 20 teams collide in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday when No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State. The Orange look to stay undefeated and start the season 6-0 for just the third time since 1935. “This is 15 rounds. Heavyweight,” said...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Arthur & Chandler Jones make historic gift to SU Athletics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Years after making their presence felt on the gridiron, the Jones brothers are committed to impacting the Orange football program well into the future. Arthur ’09 and Chandler Jones ’15, who dominated the line of scrimmage for Syracuse from 2005 through 2011, are helping to position Syracuse Athletics—and every person who wears the Orange—for success for years to come. Today the brothers announced a seven-figure commitment in support of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, a state-of-the-art academic and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 student-athletes. Their commitment will assist with construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Power Wheelchair Soccer tournament set for this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — The way technology has advanced in this day and age sports really can be for everyone. Case in point is the game of power wheelchair soccer. Peyton Sefick of CNY United joins Bridge Street now to share details about the sport and their upcoming event this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
blufftontoday.com

What makes Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sick about win over FSU in 2021

CLEMSON – Thinking back to last season’s victory against Florida State, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has flashbacks of nausea. “I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” Swinney said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “I mean it was so painful. We were so bad. We won, which is a miracle, but we were so bad.”
CLEMSON, SC
localsyr.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Liverpool’s Emerson Gellert

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Emerson Gellert has been making a big splash for Liverpool. “One swimmer that comes to practice every day who is ready to work, ready to practice, and is a captain,” says head coach Madison Hall. Gellert made the varsity swim team as an eighth...
LIVERPOOL, NY
localsyr.com

DeWitt Rotary Club hosting luncheon featuring Jim Boeheim

(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement over the weekend when the Syracuse Basketball team rolled out its new line-up at Monroe Madness in Rochester. Here at home, fans will have a chance to hear from the boss when Jim Boeheim speaks to the DeWitt Rotary Club next Monday at Drumlins.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Acc#Abc#Orange#The Acc Network
alamancenews.com

Two local players selected for 2022 NC/SC Shrine Bowl

Williams High School football players Clifton Davis Jr. and Will Rhodes have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Davis, a defensive back and return specialist, and Rhodes, a linebacker, have been key players for the Bulldogs this season. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is...
SPARTANBURG, SC
High School Football PRO

Travelers Rest, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fountain Inn High School football team will have a game with Travelers Rest High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TRAVELERS REST, SC
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Talent: Kayla LaVine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you ever wonder what happens to the Extraordinary Talent Carrie Lazarus features each week here, NewsChannel 9 has an exciting update to share. A tiny dancer from Liverpool we met seven years ago is living her dream. Don’t let her size fool you, Kayla...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
localsyr.com

“Wizard of Oz” has roots in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — “Wizard of Oz” fans know the stories in the book have roots here in Central New York, where author L. Frank Baum grew up. In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. The wizard, it turns out, was actually a ventriloquist turned balloonist.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu

(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
ANDERSON, SC
localsyr.com

Dunkin’ rolls out new rewards system

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America no longer runs on DD Perks®. The internationally known coffee company, Dunkin’, has rebranded its rewards system and renamed it Dunkin’ Rewards™. After large amounts of member feedback, Dunkin’ took their responses…and ran with them. Their new system...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

New York State Marathon and Oktoberfest set for this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Completing a long running race is always satisfying, but throw in some German beer and Oktoberfest, and this year’s Loop the Lake event is even more interesting. Lori Gustafson, Eric Gang, and Sally Frenza join Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming Great New York State...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy