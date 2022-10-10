ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: 'Tranquil oasis' on Sunfish Lake lists for $3.25M

By BringMeTheNews
 2 days ago
2158 Charlton Rd, Sunfish Lake, Minn. is on the market for $3.25 million. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Benson.

A luxurious contemporary home offering panoramic views of Sunfish Lake is on the market for $3.25 million.

Paul Dorn and Adam Dorn with ReMax Results have the listing at 2158 Charlton Rd.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and decks throughout the 4,700-square-foot home overlook the picturesque five-acre property and lakeshore.

The one-of-a-kind home, built by Streeter in 1997, is designed by Charles Stinson, a prominent lakefront architect of indoor/outdoor living homes.

"On over 5 acres of lush land, light amounts in this 1-level living home [with] incredible views of the lake & well-appointed grounds from every angle through walls of glass," the listing reads.

"This home is a true work of art [with] a mixture of natural & rich elements & unique design [with] stunning volume ceilings which compliments the cozy yet contemporary feel & provides great entertaining spaces."

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home features a sunroom off the kitchen, a four-car heated-garage and in new in-ground pool.

"One level living in a tranquil oasis!" the listing shares.

Sunfish Lake is one of the most exclusive places to live in Minnesota, with the secluded east metro spot one of four cities in the state where Zillow lists the average home price as being in excess of $1 million.

