Gizmodo
23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes
Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Mastercard Platform Delivers Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence
Businesses often struggle with visibility into how and where they spend money—and with which suppliers. In a recent poll of treasury professionals, 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting 1. To address this need, Mastercard today announced the launch of Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based analytics platform that enables organizations to execute more effective and sustainable financial strategies, and support corporate priorities such as cash management, risk assessment and ESG goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005039/en/ Global Treasury Intelligence: A collaborative platform to drive meaningful, strategic decision-making (Graphic: Business Wire) By automating data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Global Treasury Intelligence provides a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data. This holistic view means companies can more efficiently and collaboratively analyze global payments and manage risks. It can be used for narrow applications like identifying opportunities for expansion of commercial cards, as well as broader applications like cash management, source to settle pay strategies, treasury services optimization, supplier ESG scoring, and Know Your Supplier assessments.
CoinDesk
Solana-Based Decentralized Finance Platform Mango Hit by $100 Million Exploit
Mango, a decentralized finance platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, has been exploited for over $100 million. The exploit was initially reported on Twitter by blockchain auditors OtterSec, who say “the attacker was able to manipulate their Mango collateral.”. “The [MGNO] governance token was valued for far more than...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holding Steady Amid Heightened Market Volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) is holding remarkably steady amid heightened volatility in nearly every traditional market asset, including U.S. government bonds, which are widely regarded as the safest, according to the American Economic Review. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption ‘Largely Underwhelming’: Researcher
September marks the one year anniversary of El Salvador recognizing bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. LSE Public Policy Fellow Frank Muci discusses the outcomes of El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment. Plus, more insight on President Bukele’s plans to seek reelection as the country’s debt rating is downgraded by Fitch.
‘Holy Moly’: Crypto investor loses $40 million after Celsius collapse
A crypto investor lost more than $40 million following the collapse of the cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, according to a new search tool. Data scraped from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing revealed the balances, transactions and names of customers who lost out when the popular crypto lender ceased operating earlier this year.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet
Polygon said Monday its zero knowledge-EVM public testnet went live, which the company described as “the next step for Ethereum.”. Polygon is a scaling tool aiming to facilitate lower-cost transactions, and uses the Ethereum blockchain as its base protocol. With the introduction of zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology, Polygon is hoping to become the chief scalable system for Ethereum.
