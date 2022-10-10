Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Katherin Prentice, 81 of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 81-year-old Katherin Prentice of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 9 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Beulah Umscheid, 90, of Greenville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Beulah Umscheid of Greenville will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Phyllis Stap, 97, of Ft. Collins, Colorado Formerly of May City
Funeral services for 97-year-old Phyllis Stap of Ft. Collins, Colorado, formerly of May City, will be Monday, October 17th, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in May City with burial at Harrison Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Doug Cook, 74, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 74-year-old of Doug Cook of Pocahontas will be Saturday, October 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Havelock with burial at Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Joe Froiland, 69, Spencer
Memorial services for 69-year-old Joe Froiland of Spencer will be Friday, October 14th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Shannon Nehman, 48, of Spirit Lake
Graveside services for 48-year-old Shannon Nehman of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ruthven. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Spencer Welcomes Bob Fullhart As Parks and Recreation Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has officially welcomed its new Parks and Recreation Director after going the last couple of months without someone formally filling the position. Bob Fullhart was hired back in September and started his new job on Monday, but he is no stranger to...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spirit Lake and Spencer Marching Bands Earn Honors in Weekend Competitions
Orange City, IA (KICD)– The Spirit Lake Force Marching Band wound up their competitive season by pretty much sweeping the Dutchman Field Championship in Orange City Saturday. They finished first place in Class 3a, and were also honored for best hornline, best colorguard, and gest general effect. Their show this year was the Wizard of Oz backstory – “Becoming the Tin Man.”
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Fire Department To Hold Open House
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The twenty-eight members of the Sheldon Fire Department are going all out with an open house Thursday night to commemorate fire prevention week. Assistant Chief Brad Hindt says all of the fire trucks will be on display, including the new aerial unit that just arrived last week.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Teen Injured In Two Vehicle Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teen was injured in a two vehicle crash just outside of town on the East Bypass last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 240th Avenue and 350th Street just before seven Thursday morning where it was determined the teen driver of a northbound vehicle attempted to turn west onto East 4th Street in front of southbound pickup leading to the collision .
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Empty Farm Buildings Burn Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — Two empty farm buildings North of Lake Park have been claimed by fire. Chief Brandon Ehret says the first went Sunday night, and the second Monday morning. Ehret says neighboring departments were dispatched as backup. Rural fires are especially dangerous right now because of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Cross Country Results: 10/10/22
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – The Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet was Monday afternoon in Estherville. The Spencer Girls had a successful day, placing all five scoring runners in the top 12. Peyton Morey was 1st with a time of 19:20.69, she was happy with the way the team handled the hills despite them not having a lot of experience with them this year.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Sentenced On Drug Conviction
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been sentenced in Buena Vista County on a drug conviction. 29-year-old Albert Quintana was ordered to serve two years on probation in place of a five year prison sentence on Monday. He pled guilty in August to possession of methamphetamine,...
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Orleans Considering New Options For Water Source
Orleans, IA (KICD) — For roughly eighty years the city of Orleans has bought its drinking water from the City of Spirit Lake but there could be some changes coming down the line. Orleans City Attorney Don Hemphill says the Department of Natural Resources wants someone to be responsible...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sports Schedule: 10/10/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. Spencer Swimming is in action tonight at home. They will host Sioux City West and Algona. Both the Lakes and War Eagle Conferences will have their Cross Country meets. Lakes is at Estherville and the War Eagle is in Hawarden. GTRA is going to the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City for a Cross Country Meet as well.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lakes Regional Healthcare Moving Away From Mask Requirement
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake is moving away from requiring the use of masks for COVID-19 prevention. The change, which will take effect on Wednesday, comes as local transmission rates decrease along with increasing vaccination rates and natural immunity. Lakes Regional will continue to...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General
Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Mason City Man Jailed on Palo Alto County Drug Warrants
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Mason City man was arrested early last week on active arrest warrants out of Palo Alto County for alleged drug offenses. Sheriff John King tells KICD News 41-year-old Jose Santos Najera was taken into custody last Monday morning for third offense possession of a controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weekend Volleyball Scores: 10/8/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are Volleyball scores from the weekend. Estherville Lincoln Central and West Bend-Mallard attended the North Iowa Tournament. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat West Hancock 2-0, North Butler 2-0, and North Iowa 2-1. West Bend-Mallard would beat West Hancock 2-0, North Butler 2-1, and North Iowa 2-0. When the two met, West Bend-Mallard came away with the 2-1 win.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle
Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
