Cleveland, OH

Guardians' reliever out for playoffs with injury

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhk6R_0iTNDD0300

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that reliever Nick Sandlin suffered a strain of the teres major muscle.

He will be shut down from throwing for 5-to-6 weeks and is expected to miss the remainder of the Postseason.

Guardians-Yankees game times for American League Division Series

Sandlin appeared in 46 games out of the Cleveland bullpen during the regular season. He posted a record of 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 44 innings.

Pitchers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris have been added to the Guardians’ postseason roster. Along with Sandlin, left-hander Kirk McCarty has been removed from the playoff roster.

