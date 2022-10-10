ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen

Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Billboard

The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
hotnewhiphop.com

Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art

Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix

Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Baby Shares New Single ‘Heyy’; Reveals ‘It’s Only Me’ Album Tracklist

This Friday, Lil Baby will release his anticipated new album It’s Only Me which is the follow up to very successful sophomore LP My Turn from 2020. The Atlanta rapper is back today with a new single called ‘Heyy’, serving as one last tease for fans before the full album becomes available. It comes along with a high budget music video directed by Ivan Berrios which you can watch below.
NME

Quavo and Takeoff tease future of Migos without Offset

Quavo and Takeoff have suggested the possibility of Migos’ future without former bandmate Offset. Speaking in a new interview on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, Quavo cryptically spoke about the future of the band. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
XXL Mag

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album Missionary Produced by Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of the most iconic rapper-producer duos in hip-hop and the two West Coast legends are linking up once again for a new album. On Sept. 30, Snoop Dogg was the guest on sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith. During the chat, Snoop talked about his three-decade plus relationship with Dre and revealed the two have been working on a new album that will be complete by next month.
XXL Mag

Dr. Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Following Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Rihanna has been announced as the performer at next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Dr. Dre has some pointers for the billionaire pop star. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed via Instagram she would be following in Dre's footsteps as the headliner of the NFL's biggest event of the year. The Aftermath founder talked with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, where he spoke about the big news.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent’s “BMF” Documentary Lands A Release Date On Starz

STARZ announces a release date for “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.”. Just when you thought 50 Cent was through with Starz, they just announced a release date for the highly-anticipated documentary on the Black Mafia Family. Starz announced the BMF documentary will be making its debut on their...
musictimes.com

Ciara Looks Back At Debut For Upcoming Album: 'It's Closest To My First Album'

Early 2000s R&B fans are in for a treat. Ciara just revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming album, and it will be heavy on the R&B genre. "From my perspective as an artist, I feel like it's closest to my first album," she told Allure Magazine. "It's a lot of bass. There's a strong R&B core, which is also really fun."
HipHopWired

Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview On Diddy ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix?

Ashanti appears to have finally responded to Irv Gotti and his kind of creepy, definitely embarrassing Drink Champs appearance, during which he seemed to pine away for the “Rock Wit U” singer with whom he apparently had a relationship (or affair? crush? “check this box if you like me” situation?) two decades ago. Ashanti had […] The post Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview On Diddy ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix? appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
