Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of the most iconic rapper-producer duos in hip-hop and the two West Coast legends are linking up once again for a new album. On Sept. 30, Snoop Dogg was the guest on sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith. During the chat, Snoop talked about his three-decade plus relationship with Dre and revealed the two have been working on a new album that will be complete by next month.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO