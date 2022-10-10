Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Billboard
The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’
Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art
Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
NBA・
The FADER
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix
Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
HipHopDX.com
YG Defends 'How To Rob A Rapper' Song Following PnB Rock Backlash: '[It's] Not A Diss'
YG made his return to the L.A Leakers on Thursday (October 6) to body another freestyle while promoting his new album I Got Issues earlier this week. The Compton native paid homage to his fallen West Coast homie Nipsey Hussle by delivering a vicious freestyle over the instrumental to Nip’s 2009 single “Hussle in the House.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo Seemingly Addresses Saweetie Split With Takeoff On “Messy”: Stream
It may not be Culture III, but fans of the Migos are still excited to hear the latest arrival from Quavo and Takeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting features from Gucci Mane, Birdman, Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, YB Never Broke Again, and Mustard. Of the project’s 18-song tracklist,...
thesource.com
Lil Baby Releases New Single and Video “Heyy” Ahead of ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Lil Baby is officially in album mode, releasing the new single for “Heyy” via Quality Control. The new single arrives days before the drop off of the new album It’s Only Me this Friday. In the new video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Baby flexes with diamonds in...
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Baby Shares New Single ‘Heyy’; Reveals ‘It’s Only Me’ Album Tracklist
This Friday, Lil Baby will release his anticipated new album It’s Only Me which is the follow up to very successful sophomore LP My Turn from 2020. The Atlanta rapper is back today with a new single called ‘Heyy’, serving as one last tease for fans before the full album becomes available. It comes along with a high budget music video directed by Ivan Berrios which you can watch below.
NME
Quavo and Takeoff tease future of Migos without Offset
Quavo and Takeoff have suggested the possibility of Migos’ future without former bandmate Offset. Speaking in a new interview on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, Quavo cryptically spoke about the future of the band. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Snoop Dogg Announces New Album Missionary Produced by Dr. Dre
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of the most iconic rapper-producer duos in hip-hop and the two West Coast legends are linking up once again for a new album. On Sept. 30, Snoop Dogg was the guest on sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith. During the chat, Snoop talked about his three-decade plus relationship with Dre and revealed the two have been working on a new album that will be complete by next month.
Dr. Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Following Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
Rihanna has been announced as the performer at next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Dr. Dre has some pointers for the billionaire pop star. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed via Instagram she would be following in Dre's footsteps as the headliner of the NFL's biggest event of the year. The Aftermath founder talked with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, where he spoke about the big news.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s “BMF” Documentary Lands A Release Date On Starz
STARZ announces a release date for “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.”. Just when you thought 50 Cent was through with Starz, they just announced a release date for the highly-anticipated documentary on the Black Mafia Family. Starz announced the BMF documentary will be making its debut on their...
musictimes.com
Ciara Looks Back At Debut For Upcoming Album: 'It's Closest To My First Album'
Early 2000s R&B fans are in for a treat. Ciara just revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming album, and it will be heavy on the R&B genre. "From my perspective as an artist, I feel like it's closest to my first album," she told Allure Magazine. "It's a lot of bass. There's a strong R&B core, which is also really fun."
Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview On Diddy ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix?
Ashanti appears to have finally responded to Irv Gotti and his kind of creepy, definitely embarrassing Drink Champs appearance, during which he seemed to pine away for the “Rock Wit U” singer with whom he apparently had a relationship (or affair? crush? “check this box if you like me” situation?) two decades ago. Ashanti had […] The post Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview On Diddy ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix? appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Baby & Nicki Minaj Appear In ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Trailer
On October 28th, the sequel to Call of Duty’s 2019 game Modern Warfare drops, not to be confused with 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. In a new trailer for the game, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and more appear. It does just seem like this will be a marketing thing...
