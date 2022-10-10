PHOTOS: The long-gone Greater Fort Worth International Airport’s 1953 grand opening
By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
2 days ago
Today only a sliver of crumbling runway remains of what was once a grand airport with gold-leaf murals that served North Texas, right next to where DFW International is today.
It was named Amon Carter Field before becoming the Greater Fort Worth International Airport, which opened with glitzy fanfare and thousands of revelers in April 1953.
Greater Fort Worth International shined during the golden age of air travel. From what we can tell from these Star-Telegram photos, it lived up to expectations, at least in the beginning.
The first airfield built on the site was Midway during World War II. Army aircraft used it, and the field was later owned by the city of Arlington.
The complex was renamed Carter Field in 1950, after the Star-Telegram publisher, civic booster and aviation enthusiast.
Plans were underway to expand the airport. Fort Worth would relocate commercial service there from Meacham.
The new Greater Fort Worth International was surrounded by a mostly rural landscape at the time, very different from today. Texas 183 looks like a country road in these photos.
The April 1953 grand opening was quite an affair, complete with horseback riders, marching bands and hundreds of well-heeled guests, to include the Carters. Greater Fort Worth International was officially in business.
Before construction was complete, the public got a first look in January 1953. Cars backed up for miles on Texas 183 to get inside and see the new terminal.
During the 1950s, Fort Worth tried to entice Dallas to partner to develop the airport into a larger regional one. Dallas refused, instead invested in Love Field. In 1960, Fort Worth renamed its airport Greater Southwest International, but that wouldn’t spare it from its ultimate fate.
In 1964, the feds ordered Fort Worth and Dallas to agree on a new location for a single regional airport — what would become DFW, just north of the old airport.
Greater Southwest closed in 1974 and was demolished. One of its former runways became Amon Carter Boulevard. A small section of crumbling runway is still visible just north of Texas 183.
Here are more photos from the Star-Telegram archives of the construction and grand opening of Greater Fort Worth International, aka Amon Carter Field, aka Greater Southwest International.
Photos from above ...
Inside the terminal ...
More scenes from the 1953 grand opening
