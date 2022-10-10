Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Related
Man dies following shooting on Portsmouth Blvd, homicide investigation underway
According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Man dies after walking into hospital: Portsmouth police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. UPDATE: PPD said 40-year-old Calvin Coston died from his injuries Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night.
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officers cleared in shooting of armed suspect on Granby St.
Norfolk's commonwealth's attorney says officers were justified in the shooting of Barry Carrington Jr. on Granby Street back in February.
WAVY News 10
Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
Police pursuit through Chesapeake, Norfolk ends in car crash
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended with a car crash in Norfolk. According to a news release from Chesapeake police, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years behind the wheel
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Following the Funds: Chesapeake City Council race. WAVY-TV's Brett Hall reports. USS Cole remembrance...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAVY News 10
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Following the Funds: Chesapeake City Council race. WAVY-TV's Brett Hall reports. USS Cole remembrance ceremony...
WAVY News 10
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
18-year-old injured in shooting on 35th St. in Newport News
Police were called to investigate the shooting on 35th Street, near Wickham Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
WAVY News 10
Fire originated in bedroom at home on Dove St. in Norfolk, officials say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries during a fire in Norfolk Monday night. Crews were called to the 6000 block of Dove Street for a structure fire around 8:50 p.m. and arrived to find an active fire inside a 1 ½ story home. Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom. They made a quick, aggressive knockdown and got the fire under control in just 10 minutes, according to a fire official.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portsmouth woman arrested after VB crash leads to elderly woman’s death
A woman has been arrested following a crash that led to the death of an elderly woman in Virginia Beach.
18-year-old arrested after officers seize 20 pounds of marijuana in VB
18-year-old Ian Dougherty was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than five pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form, and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.
Hampton Police: 10-year-old previously reported missing found
Police in Hampton are looking for a 10-year-old boy in the 100 block of St. George Way. Police said Deonte Johnson is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Vehicle crashed into building following police pursuit in Chesapeake
While trying to escape driving down Lafayette Blvd the stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck in the 2600 block. The crash caused the pickup truck to drive into a building on the side of the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Norfolk commonwealth's attorney says police officers who shot man were in the right
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi just gave a full review of a February night where two police officers shot a man who was holding a gun on Granby Street. He said the officers did exactly as they were supposed to in order to protect the public.
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
Comments / 0