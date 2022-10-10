ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Man dies after walking into hospital: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. UPDATE: PPD said 40-year-old Calvin Coston died from his injuries Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Tuesday night.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EzED3E. Police ID victim in crash near Fentress in Chesapeake. According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 7:20...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Police pursuit through Chesapeake, Norfolk ends in car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended with a car crash in Norfolk. According to a news release from Chesapeake police, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years behind the wheel

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Virginia Beach school bus driver celebrates 50 years …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Following the Funds: Chesapeake City Council race. WAVY-TV's Brett Hall reports. USS Cole remembrance...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Following the Funds: Chesapeake City Council race. WAVY-TV's Brett Hall reports. USS Cole remembrance ceremony...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire originated in bedroom at home on Dove St. in Norfolk, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries during a fire in Norfolk Monday night. Crews were called to the 6000 block of Dove Street for a structure fire around 8:50 p.m. and arrived to find an active fire inside a 1 ½ story home. Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom. They made a quick, aggressive knockdown and got the fire under control in just 10 minutes, according to a fire official.
NORFOLK, VA
